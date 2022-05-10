Presidency Not Ultimate for Me, I Have Other Plans, Says Bauchi Gov

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has stated that the presidency of the country in 2023 is not his ultimate ambition, insisting that he has other plans.

Mohammed, a frontline Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant in 2023, made the declaration in Minna, Niger State, yesterday after addressing delegates of the party at the Niger State secretariat.

The governors’ remarks came against the backdrop of reports that he has secretly collected the governorship expression of interest and nomination forms to run for a second term as Bauchi State governor.

According to him, “There is nothing wrong with having plan B or C. In politics, I am a general. I always plan for the best, not only for myself but for my campaign directors.”

He, however, stated that as a democrat, he is not taking the issue of the presidency as ‘a do or die affair’, adding that: We are here to present ourselves, and we should not be presumptuous. The leadership of the party has the discretion and the right to choose whoever they want, and we must accept whoever they choose.”

Mohammed explained that he would continue to go round the country to woo stakeholders and “sell my candidacy to our party leaders and Nigerians for them to take decision, and whichever decision they take, I will abide by it.”

Commenting on the vexed issue of zoning, the governor explained that he does not see zoning as a problem but that it (zoning) “is a formula brought to bring about the devolution of power within the federating states,” adding that: “It (zoning) is the only way and means that we will ensure equity and justice.”

The presidential hopeful, however, contended that: “The party has responsibility for zoning and wherever it zones it; we are ready to abide with the decision of the party.

“Zoning is a provision that will ensure equity and justice, and it is under the purview of the party, wherever it is done, we believe in the supremacy of the party, we believe zoning can only reinforce us, and if it is done by the party, we will accept it wherever it falls.”

Addressing the delegates, Mohammed charged them to vote for him at the national convention, assuring them that he has all it takes to turn the fortunes of the country around if eventually voted as president in 2023.

He asked for unity among the party members so that the PDP will oust the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the presidency in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Niger State Chairman of the party, Mr. Tanko Beji, in his remarks, assured the governor that the state delegates at the presidential convention will be guided by the interest of the country when casting their votes.

