‘Political Parties Should Prioritise Competency, Capacity to Achieve Desired Change’

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

As the 2023 general election approaches, registered political parties have been addvised to prioritise competency and capacity building that are allegedly lacking among the current politicians parading themselves to occupy elective positions in the country.

The Kwara State Coordinator of #NotTooYoungToRun# Movement, Olasupo Abideen, who made the call in Ilorin, the state capital, while speaking with journalists, said the development would go a long way to bringing more desired change in the governance of the country.

He also said the parties should go for impeccable character as it reflects the quality of their persons.

This, he stated would set the pace for more young people to get involved and help them drive the desired change.

According to him, “Today, the law has taken its full effect and has enabled more young people to show interest in political offices.

“But for an advocacy that started 10 years ago, seeing the fruits manifest in my lifetime gladdens my heart.”

Abideen, who is also the director of Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative, noted that: “I am also pleased that Kwara State continues to make giant strides in ensuring young people are engaged at all levels.

“The current administration in the state boasts of young people in government. It also appointed the youngest commissioner in the country.

“I encourage people advocating for a cause or the other aimed at improving the status quo to keep at it.

“Those who mock you today will celebrate you when you win, and they will also be beneficiaries of the outcome.”

He opined further that: “As the 2023 elections draw near, the influx of young people interested in various political offices has been a delight to me. But it has also been a reason for some reflection.

“Pushing for a constitutional amendment in Nigeria is an arduous task. The process is frustrating and will have you reconsider your position.

“In the case of the #NotTooYoungToRun, the votes of the National Assembly are required. After this, the resolution must be approved by not less than two-thirds of the Nigerian states.

“Nigeria has 36 states, which means 24 states represent two-thirds. Once this approval is complete, it is presented to the president for his assent. But all that is history now.

“Not many people are aware, but the #NotTooYoungToRun campaign started in 2012.

“It was organised by young Nigerians who formed a coalition of 30 groups under the Youth Alliance on Constitution Review and Electoral Reform (YACOR), which I was a member.

“It was during this time that I travelled to Abuja for the first time. We hosted conferences online to get more people to participate in the process.”

