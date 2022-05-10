Niger House of Reps Aspirants Receives IBB’s Blessing





Laleye Dipo in Minna

An aspirant for the Agaie/Lapai House of Representatives seat in Niger State, Mr. Mahmud Abdullahi, has received the endorsement of the Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd).

The endorsement took place at the weekend when the aspirant presented his expression of interest and nomination forms to the former military president at his Minna Uphill residence for his blessing.

Abdullahi, who was the Chief Press Secretary to former Governor Abdullahi Kure of Niger State, is contesting the seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said that Babangida prayed for his success at both the primary and election proper.

According to him, the former military president assured him of his support, adding that he (Babangida) believed that “I am a likeable person and should win the election.”

The former spokesman on his part said he told the former military president that he is aspiring for the seat “in order to contribute to the development of my constituency.”

The visit has put paid to social media reports that something evil had happened to the former military president.

