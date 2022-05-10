I’m Most Qualified for PDP Presidential Ticket, Hayatuddeen Declares

*Interface with national delegates from Bauchi, Yobe

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

As politicking for the presidential ticket of the main opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) thickens, one of the leading aspirants, Mr. Mohammed Hayatuddeen, has declared that he is the most qualified for the ticket.

Hayatuddeen, who was in Bauchi last weekend to meet with PDP stakeholders and national delegates from Bauchi and Yobe States, declared that his credentials are enough requirements for him to win the forthcoming party presidential primaries and eventually the 2023 presidential election.

He spoke during a meeting that was held at the Command Guest House, Bauchi, ahead of the party’s primary election where he stressed that he has all it would take to defeat all other contenders in a free and fair atmosphere.

He assured that if given the party ticket and goes on to be elected as the next Nigeria’s President, he would address the security and economic challenges facing the country in order to have a stable polity.

He also said that Nigeria under his leadership would be placed on the path of economic growth and development as restoration of its past glory in the international community to be able to attract foreign investments.

According to him, “I am here in Bauchi for a national campaign tour to seek for the support of delegates of Bauchi, Yobe and Gombe States and the essence is that as PDP’s presidential aspirant, there is need for me to have an interaction with you and to tell you that I have the credentials to be able to run for president and win.”

He further said that “Nigerians should expect me to resolve very quickly, the huge national security problems that is confronting the country, revive the dis-functional economy and to do the needful to reduce unemployment rate, eradicate poverty.”

Hayatuddeen described his engagement with the PDP delegates in all the state so far visited as fruitful, promising to make a huge difference for the advancement of the country if given the opportunity.

He urged the national delegates to ensure that they voted for the right and most qualified amongst all of them, stressing that the PDP could not afford to make the wrong choice that would lead to its defeat again the third time.

He also urged the delegates to study his visions and programs very deeply, compare it with what others have and then conclude who to vote for during the primary elections.

