Awka, Nnewi, Onitsha Observe Sit-at-Home after Last Monday’s Killings

David-Chyddy Eleke



Residents of various cities in Anambra State, including towns and villages, yesterday observed the weekly sit-at-home exercise with renewed vigour.

This was after last week’s incidences of killings, where over five persons lost their lives in various communities in the state to some hoodlums, who were enforcing the order.

After the Easter holiday, residents of Anambra had dumped the weekly Sit-at-home, and had returned to their normal businesses, but in what looked like a reminder last week, there was renewed enforcement of the exercise by unidentified hoodlums, suspected to be IPOB elements, which led to deaths.

THISDAY reports that there was total shutdown in major cities including Onitsha, Nnewi, Ekwulobia and Umunze.

In Awka, businesses opened skeletally, but the roads were devoid of vehicles, just as most schools, markets, banks and other public places were shut.

A Journalist, Mr. Ekene Eze, said the renewed observance of the Monday sit at home might not be unconnected to the killings that occurred last week’s Monday.

“You know, there bad boys know what they are doing. Once people begin to think that normalcy is returning, and that they can go to their businesses on Monday again, they will go to obscure places in Anambra and kill people, and the news will spread everywhere, and people will sit back in their houses,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

