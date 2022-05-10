APC Has Caused Disunity in Nigeria, Atiku Laments

Fidelis David in Akure

Former Vice President and presidential aspirant on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has accused the All Progressives

Congress (APC) of causing disunity among the diverse elements of the country.

Atiku, who described the alleged disunity of the country as unprecedented, promised to unite Nigerians if elected the president of the country in 2023.

The former VP stated this last Sunday night at the PDP state secretariat in Akure, Ondo State while speaking with PDP delegates from the state.

He said: “The APC government has caused disunity the size which I have never seen in my life in this country. If I’m elected, I will reunite every part of the country.”

According to Atiku, “The whole country had been messed, including all sectors of the socio-economy by the current administration, and it needs a person who is experienced and nationally acceptable to turn around the bad state of the country.”

The PDP presidential aspirant enumerated five areas where he would work on if elected, which include unity, insecurity, economy, education, and restructuring.

“I believe in small federal government, the power should be devolved to the states.

“We must vote in a person with national acceptability and experience. Atiku Abubakar is a household name in this country, and we deserve the best for this country,” Atiku added.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

