Abubakar Audu Varsity Decries Cultism, Others Social Vices

The management of Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU), Anyigba, in Kogi State, has disclosed that the institution has zero-tolerance for social vices like cultism, rape, extortion and others.

The Vice-Chancellor of PAAU, Professor Marietu Ohunene Tenuche, disclosed this while speaking at the weekend during the 23rd matriculation ceremony of the institution at Anyigba.

Tenuche warned the matriculating students unequivocally to keep off from outlawed social vices in the institution, which might bring to ridicule the name of the university, state and their parents.

She said: “Cultism, rape, extortion, of money from students using class representatives, indecent dressing, among others are vices that have no place in the new university that we are building. As an administration, we have zero tolerance for these vices.” The vice-chancellor stated that the National Universities Commission (NUC) has given full accreditation to the nine programmes of the faculty of Education recently.

“This means all courses on offer in the university are duly accredited,” she said.

The vice-chancellor explained that the support and love of the university by Governor of Kogi State, Mr. Yahaya Bello, made the present achievements possible.

She thanked the governor for bequeathing to the university a conducive environment for teaching, learning and research to take place; including restoration of sanity to the system by his security arrangements in the campus.

She added that the doggedness of Bello made him create enabling environment, including injecting resources into the institution to make it take its place on the global map of the best universities in the country and the world.

Tenuche added that the institution’s decision to engage the services of a combined team of the army, police and vigilante to provide much-required security has paid off, stressing that incidents of cultism and other social vices that were ranging like wildfire in the university had scaled down.

She stated that the institution invested resources in sporting facilities like lawn tennis, volleyball, basketball and others on campus to keep staff and students healthy, saying that the move has contributed immeasurably to the reduction of crimes and criminalities on the campus.

She, therefore, told the matriculating students to note that the ceremony of the day has conferred on them rights of responsibilities and privileges, advising them to have a copy of the students’ handbook to know their limitations throughout their stay in the institution.

