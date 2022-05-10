2023: Mohammed Aliko Joins House of Reps Race in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

An versatile professional from Bauchi State, Mohammed Aliko Mohammed has expressed interest in contesting for the Misau/Dambam Federal Constituency Seat under the All Progressive Congress(APC) in the state.

Speaking to newsmen yesterday shortly after purchasing expression of interest and nomination forms for the House of Representatives, Mohammed said he decided to run for the office because he is “eminently qualified and fit to represent my constituency very well in the House of Representatives of the National Assembly”.

Mohammed said he would use his wealth of experience in leadership and civil service to galvanize the constituency, and assured the people of his commitment in representing the people well.

While also assuring of bringing the dividends of democracy to the people of the constituency, he promised to focus on socio-economic, youth and women development in the area.

He said: “ The many and varied experiences I garnered in private and public life over the years have imbued me with the needed insights and experiences and my relationship across the country that will help galvanize Misau/Dambam Federal constituency to greater heights in the state and our dear country in general.”

“Today,I have taken this bold step because I believe at a point in time in every man’s life, we must choose what we want to do and we must take bold decisions, and this is one of the bold decisions I have taken for the betterment of our dear constituency and state.”

His Father, Aliko Mohammed, Dan Iyan Misau, has remained a pillar of strength and knowledge from the North, as one of the first chartered accountants from this part of the country who has groomed many businesses and businessmen across Nigeria.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

