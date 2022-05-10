2023: Masari Endorses Tinubu for Presidency

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

In what appears to be an endorsement, the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has proclaimed the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, as the right person to succeed President Muhammudu Buhari in 2023.

Masari, who dropped the hint Monday when he received the APC stalwart at the Government House, Katsina, said he has the capacity and knowledge to tackle the country’s myriad of security and economic challenges.

He described the APC bigwig as a cosmopolitan leader and politician who has the requisite political and economic experience to transform Nigeria to a better and developed country devoid of ethnicity, religious and tribal difference.

While admitting that unemployment was the bane of banditry and insurgency bedevilling the country, Masari said Tinubu would engage the teeming unemployed youths into various business ventures that will make them self-employed and productive.

He said: “The problem of Nigeria though many but they are problems that can be conquered. I do believe anything created by fellow human beings, another fellow human being with better capacity and knowledge will overcome them.

“So, it is doable and possible but we need to have the right man. And I am sure Asiwaju is the right person. I know we are going to receive many presidential aspirants: he is the first and many will come.

“We are going to receive many of them, we are going to listen and give them the opportunity as members of APC. We will talk to them, but we know where we are and we know what we are doing.

“And we know where we are going. Even if I am not a governor, I am a delegate as a former member of the House of Representatives, not only a former member but a former principal of the House.”

Earlier, Tinubu told Governor Masari and the party’s bigwigs in the state that he was the APC presidential candidate, not an aspirant.

He said other aspirants jostling for the APC presidential ticket lack the needed experience to match him in the quest for who succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming presidential election.

According to him, “I am already the APC presidential candidate, others are aspirants. Everybody can aspire and even run for the presidency but not everybody has the capacity to be president because most of them lack the experience.”

