Tinubu’s Support Group DG, Jibrin, Quits APC

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Director-General of Tinubu Support Groups Management Council, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).



Jibrin, a former House of Representatives member from Kiru/Bebeji in Kano State, announced his decision via his verified Facebook account.



He was expected to throw his hat into the ring again for the representation of his federal constituency even though the incumbent is also of the APC.



Jibrin said he would soon announce his next political party.

“I have done my best for APC. It’s time to move on. I will announce my new political party within the next 24 hours Insha Allah. I will make a formal statement in due course. Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin,” he posted.



Jibrin lost his plan to return to the green chamber during a rerun election on January 25, 2020, in which he lost to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Aliyu Detti Yako after leaders of the party in the state allegedly boycotted him.



His problem with the Kano APC leadership dated back to 2019 when he was suspended from the APC by the Bebeji Local Council chapter, Kano State and has since struggled for recognition within the party structure in his home state even though he remains popular in the party’s national structure with his struggle for the emergence of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu as the party’s next presidential candidate.



Jubrin had backed the clamour for a power shift to the South in an interview with ARISE NEWS Channel.

“I don’t think APC will try to toy around with that matter. I believe confidently that the Presidency is going to the Southern part and, when it goes there, Asiwaju stands out clearly in terms of experience, pedigree and competence and most importantly, the ability to win the election. His gap is quite huge, more than anybody else,” he reportedly said.

