NUT Commends Nwajiuba for Supporting Teachers’ Welfare

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has commended the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba for the key role he played in the signing into law the bill that harmonised the retirement age of teachers in Nigeria by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was contained in a letter of appreciation by NUT’s Secretary General of NUT, Dr Mike Ike Ene, saying the teachers were now motivated to impart their students across the federation.

Under the new law, teachers in Nigeria have their retirement age increased by five years from 60 years mandatory retirement age to 65 years.

Under the Buhari administration, Nwajiuba as Minister of State Education oversees amongst other responsibilities, basic and secondary education.

In his letter, the union leader said with the new law, teachers would now live a life of more impact and act as mentors to newly recruited teachers who otherwise would not have such opportunity.

He said: “The national leadership of NUT and the entire teachers of Nigeria hereby express our profound gratitude to you for graciously working to encourage Mr. President’s assent to the Bill for Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria.”

“We are also confident that this great milestone will have an enormous turn around in Nigeria’s education system,” Ene assured the minister.

He said: “The impact of this well-intended act will raise the bars of primary and secondary education and the additional five years of mentorship by the senior and more experienced teachers on the newly employed and junior teachers in the primary and secondary schools.

“The Nigerian teachers, on our part, will by this singular privilege be motivated to higher commitment in our professional calling,” NUT’s secretary-general said in the letter to the minister.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

