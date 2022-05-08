NSITF Advocates Positive Safety, Health Culture

Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has joined the International Labour Organization (ILO) to commemorate the year 2022 World Day for Safety and Health at Work in the country.

A statement signed by Assistant General Manager, NSITF, Mrs. Onyeukwu Chinyere, which disclosed this stated that this year’s theme was ‘’Let’s Act Together to Build a Positive Safety and Health Culture’’.

“Collaborating the motto of this year’s World Health and Safety day – ‘’Let’s Act Together To Build A Positive Safety and Health Culture’’ vis a vis the objective of Employees Compensation Act (ECA) 2010 as provided under Sec. 1 (f) has buttressed the fact that health and safety involves a chain reaction of government, all employers of labour, employees other governmental and non-governmental bodies as a tool to reduce the number of work related contingencies (death, injuries and occupational diseases),” the statement noted.

It emphasised that building a positive safety and health culture could only be achieved through a collective effort and this would help in minimising the work related contingencies enlisted above.

In December 2010, President Goodluck Jonathan GCFR, passed ECA 2010 which saddled NSITF with the responsibility of running Employees Compensation Scheme (ECS).

The primary aim, according to the statement is ‘’providing an open and fair system of guaranteed and adequate Compensation for all employees or their dependents for any death, injury, disease or disability arising out of work or in the course of employment’’.

“Further to the above objective, Section 1 (f) requires ‘’combine efforts and resources of relevant stakeholders for the prevention of workplace disabilities, including the enforcement of occupational safety and health standards’’. This sixth objective of ECA 2010 elucidates the importance of health and safety in the operation of ECS in order to ensure that employees’ safety is not jeopardized by employers,” it added.

“From the foregoing NSITF, which is a social security government agency with profound commitment to employees’ welfare, has been a key player in matters concerning safety and health at national and international levels. In this year’s world health and safety day, the public were enlightened not only in English language but Yoruba, Igbo and Pidgin.”

This communication tool was adopted at the NSITF Agege Branch in order to disseminate the message down to the grass root, because health and safety is not a one man affair but involves all and sundry, the statement noted.

