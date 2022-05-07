Shuta Bug Showcases ‘Desperados Collectives’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

In a pulsating atmosphere filled with positive energy, young art connoisseurs enjoyed the visual treat of digital artistry showcased by Nigerian multidisciplinary artiste, Shuta Bug, amongst other international artistes last Saturday. The exclusive event organized by the Tequila flavoured beer brand Desperados was held at the magnificent Jewel Aedia, Eti-Osa, Lekki.

An evening for the Lagos edition of the global campaign called the Desperados Collectives, the event turned out to be a night for artistes who dared to be different. From the mystery DJs in masks to a collection of artworks in the adjoining exhibition hall, it was quite insightful to view a total art experience pulsated by heavy beats and grills.

Anchored by Kemi Smallz and Ilowithdflo, the show also featured live paintings that ran simultaneously with the hot mixes from the DJs of the night including the masked duo, Mazexmxtreme and the celebrity twin DJs Wanni and Handi. It was indeed a playground uniting artistes, disc-jockeys and content creators amid a cocktail of varied creative energy.

Born Mayowa Alabi, Shuta Bug first stepped into the limelight in 2017 when he won the European Union/United Nations Women Gender Equality ‘Picture It’ Comic and Cartoon Competition. He has since had two solo exhibitions in 2017 and 2019 respectively. Fast forward to 2022, the international platform called the ‘Desperados Collectives’ berthed to spotlight young, emerging creatives in France, Germany, Spain, Ivory Coast and Nigeria.

Hence Shuta Bug who also works as an artist at the British Broadcasting Corporation was selected from Nigeria for the Desperados Collectives Campaign where he was commissioned to create a series of designs featuring the Desperados bottle that resonates with the brand’s affinity for playful experimentation.

