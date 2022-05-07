Foundation Charges Youth on Innovation, Talent Maximisation

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Rose of Sharon Foundation has advised youths to strive to develop and maximise the innate ability, while being innovative to be able to reach their dream.

This was the resolve at the 8th edition of the foundation’s youth empowerment programme, themed – “Self- Actualisation: A Panacea for Youth Survival”.

The hybrid meeting was graced by resource persons from diverse space of endeavours, who responded to the various needs and enquiries of youths, from their pool of experiences.

Speaking at the programme, Founder of The Rose of Sharon Foundation, Apostle Folorunso Alakija maintained that self-actualisation of the youths remained a sustainable solution for empowerment, development, socio-economic relevance, and survival.

To achieve self actualisation, she encouraged youths to fully harness their innate abilities for self-gains and societal development.

She expressed worries at the growing trend of youths hurriedness to make wealth, urging them to follow life’s process as cited in Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs Theory.

She said, “Nowadays, some of our youths are said to be seeking shortcuts to achieve their goals and unwilling to work toward improving their skills and talents. You should understand that Rome was not built in a day and there is always time for everything under the sun.”

She urged the youths to consider education as a value or alternatively, learn a trade to be able to discover their gift and harness it for profitability.

The programme featured a panel discussion facilitated by key experts including CEO of Verbatim Communications Limited, Bidemi Mark-Mordi; Resident Pastor and National Superintendent of KICC Nigeria, Pastor Femi Faseru as well as Managing Director of Tom Associates Limited, Mr. Temitope Jegede.

On his part, Jegede charged participants to remain focus on their strengths and avoid doing many things at a time.

On her part, Mark-Mordi advised youths to endeavour to thrive, adding that to thrive is better than to survive.

