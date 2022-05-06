NAHCON: Politicians Desecrating Saudi Arabia with 2023 Posters

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has expressed displeasure over some politicians spreading posters of their candidates at the grand mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia as part of the campaign for the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.



The condemnation was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the spokesman of NAHCON, Fatima Sanda Usara.



The statement warned that the Saudi Arabian authorities are very strict on any form of politicking while on their land, especially at the Ka’aba where devotees engage in solemn prayers.



It said the breach by the politicians amounted to desecration of a religious sanctuary which could attract penalties against the defaulters when apprehended, adding that in the interest of the politicians and the country’s image, pilgrims are cautioned to desist from such illegal activities.



The statement also urged the public to be aware that the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had instructed Nigeria and other participating countries to enter contract agreement with selected services providers responsible for accommodation, catering, and transportation for this year’s Hajj latest May 16, 2022.



Sanda said NAHCON, placed regulatory advertisement in Saudi Arabian newspaper calling for expression of interest in these fields with a deadline for submission that expired on April 30, 2022.



The chairman of the screening committee and NAHCON’s Director Inspectorate and Compliance, Alhaji Usman Aliyu Shamaki, assured that his team would expedite action in order to conclude the assignment in time for final submission to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.



Other members from NAHCON include Deputy Director States and Zones, Alidu Shutti, Deputy Director Special Duties, Bashir Jazuli, Assistant Director Research and Statistics, Dalhatu Isa among others.



The States’ Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards’ were represented by Executive Secretaries (ES) from Adamawa, ES Plateau, Chairman Zamfara, Chairman Lagos pilgrims’ board and its Board Secretary. Also, among the screening committee members was the representative of Nigerian Consulate in Jeddah.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

