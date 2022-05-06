Ik Osakioduwa Returns as AMVCA Host, Bonang Matheba to Co-host





Foremost Nigerian media personality, IK Osakioduwa, will return to host the eighth edition of Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) with South Africa’s Bonang Matheba, who will be making her hosting debut at the AMVCAs.

Matheba is a multi-award-winning radio host, TV presenter, and style icon renowned for her flamboyant presentation skills and her signature voice on South African radio and television. She has hosted several award shows and prominent events, including the 2016 MTV Africa Music Awards, the pre-shows for the 2014 MTV Europe Music Awards and 2016 BET Awards, and Miss South Africa 2019.

Announcing the awards’ hosts, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola said: “We are excited to have Bonang join IK as co-host for the eighth edition of the AMVCAs. They are both extremely talented and have attained continental acclaim having both hosted some of Africa’s biggest shows. Together they will keep the crowd entertained on the biggest night to celebrate African film and TV stars”.

Making his return to the glamorous AMVCA stage, IK said: “I feel really honoured to be hosting the AMVCAs again. I’m also really excited about the decision to honour the social media content creators with a category of their own”

For the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, organisers announced a special eight-day series of events, starting with an Opening Night on Saturday, May 7. This will be followed by a first-ever AMVCA runway show on Sunday, May 8, where nine designers will showcase their creativity on the runway.

Monday, May 9, is Young Filmmakers’ Day with movie screenings and panel discussions by students of the MultiChoice Talent Factory academy. Africa Magic will host industry stakeholders to a special Content Market Workshop on Tuesday, May 10 and a pan-African food festival and cultural day on Wednesday, May 11. A Digital Content Creators’ brunch to spotlight the growing popularity of online content creators will be held on Thursday, May 12, followed by a special gala for nominees on Friday, May 13.

The glamorous awards night is scheduled for Saturday, May 14 and will be aired live on Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv.

