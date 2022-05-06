Ekpoudom Joins A’Ibom North West Senatorial Race

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Deputy Inspector General of police, DIG Udom Ekpoudom (rtd) has joined the Senatorial race of Akwa Ibom North West (Ikot Ekpene) Senatorial District for the 2023 general elections under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at the official inauguration of his campaign office in Ikot Ekpene, he assured the people of bringing dividends of democracy to the people of the Senatorial district.

He promised to focus on security, education, mass transportation, roads and infrastructure, housing, health, environment, agriculture, economic, social, youth and women development.

Ekpoudom said he would use his wealth of experience in leadership to galvanize the Senatorial district and assured of his commitment in representing the people well.

“In the past, I have been blessed by God to serve as a Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) and served the good people of this nation creditably well.

“Hence, my varied experience in private and public life has imbued me with requisite insights, experiences and networking of relationships adequate to provide a leadership that will galvanize our dear senatorial district to achieve her manifest destiny in Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria at large.

“Recall, on the 6th February, 2022, stakeholders in Ikot Ekpene senatorial district adopted me as a sole senatorial aspirant and I am responding to that call for service.

“By this, I know you have placed me on position of responsibility and authority but be rest assured that I will not fail the people of Ikot Ekpene senatorial district in the challenge

ahead.”

Speaking earlier, the Director General of the Ekpoudom Campaign Organisation and Former Deputy Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Uwem Udoma thanked party stalwarts for coming out en-masse to show their solidarity and support.

“Today, we have demonstrated our collective decision to take this bold step because I believe at a point in time in every man’s life, we must choose what we want to do and we must take bold decisions and this is one of the bold decisions we have taken for the betterment of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District,” he added.

Also speaking, the South-south Zonal Secretary of the party, Dr. Ita Udosen, affirmed that in the interest of justice, equity and fairness, Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency must be allowed to produce the next Senator He stressed that DIG Ekpoudom has garnered the needed experience which to the benefit of the Senatorial district in particular and Akwa Ibom State in general.”

Meanwhile, stakeholders in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District maintained that it is the turn of Abak Federal Consituency where Ekpoudom comes from to produce a senator for the district in 2023.

Prominent political leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) including Archbishop Samuel Akpan and Rt. Hon. Nse Ntuexn marshaled argued in favour of zoning the senate seat to Abak Federal Constituency.

They reiterated that Ekpoudom’s decision to contest for a senate seat is to provide purposeful leadership for the people of his district.

