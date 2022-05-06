Despite Manpower Shortage, Katsina Disengages Voluntary Health Workers

Francis Sardauna in Katsina



The Katsina State Government has disengaged and banned voluntary health workers from rendering services to its health facilities across the 34 local government areas of the state despite shortage of manpower.

In a statement by the Director, Administration and Supplies of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dikko Bala K-Sauri, accused the volunteers of extortion and other forms of misconduct.

K-Sauri, said: “Sequel to the reports of extortion and other forms of misconducts allegedly being perpetrated by some voluntary workers in our facilities across the 34 LGAs in the state.

“I am directed to inform you that the services of volunteers have been abolished with immediate effect. Consequent upon, all volunteers have been disengaged and banned from rendering any service in our facilities.”

Speaking on the shortage of manpower, the Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr. Shamsudeen Yahaya, said the state has a substantial number of permanent health workers and 3,400 casual staff manning its facilities.

He explained that the government had recruited additional 300 midwives and senior community health extension workers to tackle issues of pregnancy delivery and postpartum.

Yahaya added that the state government had approved the recruitment of 217 state indigenes under the primary healthcare development agency to effectively manage primary healthcare centers.

He, however, said: “Shortage of human resources is a global issue. It happens everywhere, even in advanced countries, especially now with the outbreak of COVID-19.”

