Be United to Take over Delta, Dafinone Urges APC Members

Sylvester Idowu in Warri



A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Delta Central senatorial aspirant, Chief Ede Dafinone, has called on members of the party in Delta State to remain united and work for the party’s victory in the 2023 elections.

He maintained yesterday that the chance to take over the state has never been brighter than now.

Dafinone, who spoke during his visit to APC leaders in Ethiope East, Okpe and Uvwie Local Government Areas in the state in continuation of his consultations over his ambition to represent Delta Central in the Senate, said though the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has done enough to convince Deltans to vote for the party at the next elections, members must put in more work to actualise the dream.

According to him, “In the last election, the party was fictionalised, and we were not united, but today, under the Deputy Senate President, Omo-Agege, our party is not only united, we are ready to take over Government House in the state, but to do that successfully, it will need our collective efforts.”

Dafinone noted that Omo-Agege’s achievement since he was elected to the Senate has not only been a thing of pride to the Urhobo nation but has made campaigning for the party at next year’s general election a lot easier, and urged the party Exco to support him as their senatorial candidate, while reeling out his qualifications and work experience.

He enjoined the party leadership and party faithful in Delta State to rally around Omo-Agege’s leadership as he prepares to take over Delta State and recuse the state from poor leadership that has become the bane of the state since 1999.

Meanwhile, APC leaders in Ethiope East Local Government Area also pledged their support for Dafinone’s aspiration, and called on him to be prepared to step into the shoes of the deputy Senate president, insisting that the Urhobo nation must send their best hands.

Assuring him of their support, the Chairman of the party in the LGA, Chief Julius Ogboru, described Dafinone’s father, late Senator David Dafinone, as a core politician with great ideas, describing the Dafinone dynasty as very humble people.

“You are already there. Your father is a core politician with great ideas; I want you to follow in the footsteps of your father. Be in his shoes if your father was the man of the people, I know you are. Who is coming to challenge you in this position, you will win because I know you are there already,” he said.

