Bagudu Commended for Cancer Control, Treatment, Women Screening Project





Ismail Adebayo in Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has been commended by his wife, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, for laying the foundation that led to the attainment of quality health care services in the state.

She particularly commended the governor for giving cancer control and treatment tremendous support in the state.

Zainab, while speaking in a virtual address to audience at a stakeholders’ meeting for the Cervical Cancer Screening Project held at the Presidential Banquet Hall in Birnin-Kebbi, thanked Bagudu for his moral and material support to the cancer control programme and by increasing the number of women to be screened from 5000 to 35, 000 as well as establishing the Kebbi State indigent Cancer Fund to cater for less-privileged patients.

The government has also formulated a five-year state development cancer plan.

She explained that the meeting of the stakeholders was convened to bring together health workers on ground for better interaction on problems and solutions to cancer control.

In his response, Bagudu praised his wife, Zainab, for her role on cancer control and support to the government towards the attainment of good health care delivery service in the state.

Bagudu, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Babale Umar Yauri, informed the gathering that in recognition of the importance of the health sector, his administration has been unrelenting in safeguarding the health of the people of the state.

He added that his government was determined to sustaining the tempo on control and eliminating of cervical cancer while emphasising the need for early detection.

In his welcome address, the state Commissioner for Health, Jaafar Muhammad, said the meeting was aimed at bringing together respective health care providers to discuss achievements on cancer control.

The commissioner acknowledged that the state government has made tremendous efforts on cancer control in Nigeria, commending the governor and his wife for their commitment and support to the cancer control project.

