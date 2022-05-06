2023: Unite to Salvage Nigeria from Challenges, Shema Tells PDP Aspirants

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A former Governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema, has urged those seeking political offices on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to unite for the party to reclaim power in 2023 and salvage Nigeria from its myriad of challenges.

He said the aspirants must unite and shun acts capable of disrupting and dividing the main opposition party in order to win the forthcoming general election and tackle security and economic predicaments besetting the nation.

Shema spoke in Katsina during a prayer session organised by the coalition of Katsina State PDP support groups in remembrance of late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua whom they described as a fallen hero.

The erstwhile governor explained that the party’s quest of returning to the seat of power in 2023 will only be achievable when its leaders and those seeking various political positions are united.

He added that one of the most important parameters of assessing whether power will go left or right, is the capacity or ability of leaders to be fair, just and equitable to those they lead.

He said: “Is the current crop of leadership in Nigeria being fair and just to all Nigerians?. Are they doing their best in order to serve this country to the best of their ability, not for their personal interest?

“These are issues that concern all Nigerians. So, I believe that power will come back to our party by the special grace of God. I called on all the leaders of PDP and our aspirants who are aspiring for various political positions across the state and national levels to come together.

“We must unite and give Nigerians hope and work together in harmony to salvage this country from the problems it is facing today. May Allah guide and lead us.”

He admonished the present APC administration to wake up to its responsibilities and address the lingering insecurity, instability, economic meltdown and other predicaments besetting the nation.

The Katsina PDP leader reiterated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government should desist from giving excuses or blaming individuals or security agencies for the nation’s woes.

He, however, described late President Yar’Adua as a democrat who demonstrated his capacity for democracy, development and love for the people he led during his lifetime.

He appealed to all Nigerians from all nooks and crannies of the country regardless of tribe, religion, ethnicity or geo-political affiliations to pray for the repose of the soul of the late president.

