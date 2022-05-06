2023: Ohanaeze Insists on Presidency, Not Vice-President

Amby Uneze in Owerri

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, a foremost Southeast socio-political group, has reiterated her resolve to ensure that the presidency of Nigeria comes to the South East in 2023 for reasons of justice, equity and fairness.

This decision, among others, was a major issue reached on Thursday in Enugu at the crucial Ohanaeze Imeobi meeting held at the National Secretariat of the body.

Among the issues discussed were the need for all Ndigbo residing in any part of the country and of voting age (18) to seize the ongoing voter registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and enlist for the 2023 election.

The group also pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kalu, who is currently facing terrorism charges at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador George Obiozor, regretted the insecurity that is currently rocking the zone in particular, and Nigeria in general especially, the sit-at-home, which has crippled both the lives and economy of the South East.

On the clamour for an Igbo to be elected President of Nigeria, Obiozor said, “It’s morally and historically justifiable. It is a project every Igbo must commit him or herself.

“To this end, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has made contacts with several Nigerian leaders with respect to the right of the South East to produce a President for the Federal Republic of Nigeria. All the double dealings about zoning and rotation of power is an orchestrated conspiracy to deprive the South East of the right to produce a president.

“I want to assure all of you that hard as they may try, they will surely fail. Ours is a right and just cause. I wish to use this opportunity to encourage all the Presidential aspirants from the South East to remain focused, tenacious and optimistic.

“In fact, we are fully committed to the resolution by the Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum (SMBLF) that no Southerner, in fact a South Easterner for that matter, should denigrate himself or herself with the position of a Vice President.

“The Political Action Committee (PAC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, will still meet several eminent Nigerians to persuade them to appreciate the need for a South easterner to be elected a president of Nigeria.

“We will, as a people, survive and overcome the current challenges that confront us. I once again appeal to Mr. President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to find a way towards a political solution to the release of our son, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other Igbo youths in detention. We seek healing, national unity, progress on a platform of justice, equity, fairness and a sense of belonging in Nigeria.”

