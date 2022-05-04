Malami Denies Donating Vehicles to Kebbi APC Officers, Delegates

Ismail Adebayo in Birnin Kebbi

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has denied that he donated vehicles to Kebbi State All Progressives Congress (APC) Excos and delegates as alleged.

He noted that the story attributing vehicle distribution to him was mischievous, and a misconstrued information.

Malami made the statement during an interactive session with journalists in Birnin-Kebbi yesterday.

According to him, “It was friends and associates of Malami who donated and distributed vehicles to long term workers in the Khadimiyya Foundation.

“The occasion was not for distribution of vehicles to any APC stakeholder. None of the APC stakeholder or delegates in Kebbi State was given any vehicle by Malami. I have not yet donated any vehicle to any delegate.

“You can contact the national secretariat of the APC and get the lists of all the APC stakeholders and delegates in Kebbi State. Do an investigative story to reach out to them then you would realise how fictitious the claim is.

“Comparing the names of APC stakeholders and the beneficiaries of the vehicle will reveal to you that there is no connection between the two and the two are not connected whatsoever.”

He said over the years, he had had teaming supporters from home and beyond. And his supporters do not only stop at mounting pressure on him to vie for the state gubernatorial seat in the forthcoming election, but also contributed funds amounting to over N135million instantly.

“The recent donation of N135million has opened doors for donations and supports of many items, including vehicles, by well-wishers,” Malami said.

