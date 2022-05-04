Land Grabbing: Estate Developer Seeks Intervention of Traditionalists

James Sowole in Abeokuta

As Ogun and other states in Nigeria battle the menace of land grabbing, an Estate Developer, Prince Morenikeji Osokoya, has begun parley with community leaders and traditionalists on ways to end the crisis associated with land issues in the state.

Osokoya, who is the chief executive officer of Celebrity City Estate, during a stakeholders’ meeting with some chiefs and traditionalists in Odogbolu, the headquarters of Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State, said the meeting became necessary considering the usefulness of land in the economic development of any nation.

While narrating his sad personal experience with some land grabbers, Osokoya lamented that many lives have been lost and property destroyed as a result of the activities of land grabbers, who daily unleashed mayhem on innocent people.

He said: “We have come to discuss how we can involve our community leaders in order to resolve disputes arising from land matters through an alternate dispute resolution model.

“This is one of several different processes used to resolve disputes between parties, including negotiation, mediation, arbitration, collaborative law, and litigation.”

He moved for the involvement of community leaders like the monarch, village head, and traditionalist before a prospective land buyer goes into any negotiation with anybody to buya land at all.

“If these people are involved, when any issue arises from the transactions, they will be readily available to defend and speak out,” he said.

Speaking on Celebrity City Estate, Osokoya said the estate is aimed at redirecting the aspirations of Nigerian youths by immortalising credible achievers, by naming streets, gardens, parks, and recreation centres after exemplary Nigerians.

According to him, “The estate, covering over 1,000 acres within Arepo and Ishawo in Sagamu Local Government Area of the state, has a long

list of Nigerian legends, both living and deceased, whose achievements in various fields such as sports, entrepreneurship, education, industrialisation, politics, and security services among others are seen as capable of inspiring human capacities development in profitable ventures and redirecting the energies of the youths from criminal activities.”

He then called on the community leaders to see the project as a way of ensuring a better way of life for the people.

In his remark, the Tami of Odogbolu, Oba Leke Oludipe, commended Osokoya for the move, saying alternate dispute resolution has been an effective way of solving major and minor issues without creating bias.

Oludipe, who is also the Obanire of Ijebuland, said conflicts arising from matters can effectively be resolved through the help of traditional/community leaders, which include kings, baale, Oloja(Alagemo), Oloritun, family head, family youth leaders and family members.

He said: “The issue of land is best resolved by traditional means, thereby creating no cheating. The chiefs know the story of every community. So traditionalists must be carried along.”

