Insecurity: COAS Celebrates Sallah With Troops in Sokoto

By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

The Chief of Army Staff Lt. General Farouk Yahaya yesterday visited troops fighting terrorists in Isa local government area of Sokoto State.

Addressing the troops. COAS said he was elated by their performance that brought restoration of peace to the troubled area.

He maintained that Nigerian Army is determined to bring an end to terrorism and criminalities in the country.

He explained that the aim of his visit was to evaluate the successes of various operations in troubled areas of the country.

He said that they should not relent on their oars till they defeat these scrupulous elements troubling the country.

“My Sallah gift to all of you is to neutralize these terrorists, kidnappers , insurgents and bring their weapons to me”, he stated.

He urged them not to relent in their efforts rather improve to enable them defeat the enemies of this country.

He stressed that on their part they will do everything possible in providing them all necessary support and logistics to enable them effectively discharge their duties.

“I bring greetings from the President, Chief of Defence , Naval and Air Staff to you , they all acknowledged your sacrifice.

“Let me tell you these monsters are not invisible, they are living in the bush, on the mountains and forest. Be at alert,” he added

He stated that the large number of those who returned home in the affected areas attested that the operation is yielding positive results.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of Sokoto State Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for providing enabling support.

As part of the visit the COAS laid foundation of Nigerian Army Forward Operating Base at Isa.

Earlier, the COAS paid a courtesy call on Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal at the Government House Sokoto.

Gen Yahaya thanked Tambuwal for his logistics support and also for providing land for them at Isa to build Army barrack.

Speaking Tambuwal thanked the COAS for tremendous achievements at Illela, Tangaza , Dange/Shuni and Tureta local government areas of the state.

At the palace of Sultan of Sokoto the COAS applauded the monarch for his fatherly and professional advice.

He said he was in the palace to seek his royal blessing and also condole with him on the death of Magajin Garin Sokoto.

Responding Sultan thanked Yahaya for the visit.

He urged the COAS to provide modern equipment for the troops, saying there is need for moral boosting to the troops.

He further advised him to listen to the suggestions of the junior soldiers on the field saying there is need to change tactics and strategy that could yield positive results.

