2023 Elections: Lagos Traditional Ruler Urges Youths to Shun Violence

The Ojora of Ijora and Iganmu Kingdom in Lagos, Oba Abdulfatah Aromire, has advised youths to shun violence and other social vices during the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Aromire gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos yesterday.

According to him, youths in the country must channel their strength, knowledge and population in a way to advance the country politically and economically, especially during the coming elections.

“I know youths play a vital role in any general election globally.

“Our youths must shun any act of violence. There should be sanity,” the traditional ruler said.

Aromire urged parents to monitor their children and advise them to avoid any form of violence that might claim lives and property during electioneering.

He added that the country presently needed prayers to bring unity and progress and not violence in any form.

“Nigerians should be prayerful to ensure unity and progress among the diverse tribes in the country.

“Election should not be a do-or-die affair. We need to join hands to support a God-chosen candidate for the betterment of our country and imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship.

“Ijora is a peaceful and loving community where the residents play their roles, politically, socially, economically without conflict,” the traditional ruler said.

He said that election should not bring division among Nigerians but should rather bring progress, unity and peaceful coexistence. (NAN)

