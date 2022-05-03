Muslims Mark Eid-el- Fitr amid Tight Security in Ilorin

Hammed Shittu



Security operatives yesterday mounted tight security in and around Ilorin Eid praying ground as Muslims marked the end of Ramadan fast.

The security agencies were drafted to the praying ground to maintain law and order and ensure a hitch free celebration in the Ilorin, the state capital.

The security operatives at the venue of the Ilorin Eid praying ground included soldiers, policemen and personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The Kwara State Police Command had on Friday banned any form of praise singing and political campaigns at the praying ground, apparently to forestall any break down of law and order.

The security personnel besieged the praying ground and its environs in large numbers, controlling vehicular movement and guiding faithful Muslims to the praying ground.

The State Governor, Mr. AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq, and top members of his cabinet attended the prayer session.

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, and his high chiefs were also at the prayer ground while the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Mohammed Bashir Salihu led the two-rakah prayers.

In his sallah message, Governor AbdulRazaq congratulated Muslims on the completion of Ramadan fast which ultimately heralded the Eid-el-Fitr.

The governor described the days and nights of the month as ones like no other during which the Muslims proudly competed to outdo one another in good deeds.

“I congratulate our Muslim brethren, and especially the leader of the faithful in Kwara State, the Emir of Ilorin Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari. It is my prayer to Almighty Allah to accept it as a worthy act of worship, accept all our supplications in and after Ramadan, set our country on the path of improved security and greatness, grant us the grace to observe many more of Ramadan in good health and best of faith, and reward us with Al-Jannah Firdaus,” AbdulRazaq said.

“I also commend everyone, including the political class, to carry on the message and spirit of Ramadan even after its completion. Ultimately, power belongs to God and He gives whomsoever He so wishes,” he counseled.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

