Kogi Gov Tasks Clerics, Leaders to Pray for Peace, Unity

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Adoza Bello has urged all those in positions of authority and religious leaders to continue to pray for peace and unity in Nigeria, adding that the country will be great again.

Governor Bello made this call while speaking in a chat with Journalists shortly after two- Rakat eid el Fitr prayers at President Muhammadu Buhari Civic centre in Lokoja yesterday, stating the government would continue to tackle the hydra-headed insecurity to restore confidence in the minds of Nigerians.

Bello, however, congratulated the Muslim ummah for the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan, praying to Allah to accept all their acts of ibadah during the holy month of Ramadan.

He pointed out that the central message for this year-end of Ramadan fasting is the message of hope and message of hope, the message of peace, unity and message of security

“I urged every one of our people to cooperate with the government and all the leaders of our country. Let there be peace, let there be unity. Continue to cooperate with all the law enforcement agencies.”

“We today in the position of authority are doing our best to ensure there is peace, security and prosperity. By the special grace of God, we will continue to have that high hope that Nigeria will be great again”, he stated.

He, therefore, tasked all the religious leaders to always preach the message of hope, adding that they should entrench the message of peace, security and unity.,

Governor Bello called on the Clerics and clergymen to pray for the leaders and country, stressing that he knew surely that Nigeria is a great country.

“We will continue to pray that there should be disunity, there should be no division. I urged every Nigerian to remain law-abiding. Pray for men and women in the past that have sacrificed for us to remain united”, the governor stated.

