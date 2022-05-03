Humanitarian Foundation Urges Nigerians to Provide for Less Privilege

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

Enemona Humanitarian Foundation (EHF) has called on Muslims and well-meaning Nigerians to always help the less privileged, particularly the widows, orphans and other vulnerable people that are faced with difficult times in celebrating the Eid-el-Fitri festival for lack of resources.

The EHF distributed food items to widows in some parts of Kogi State for the celebration of the end of Ramadan fasting to mitigate the hardship foisted on the less privileged in society as result of the present economic reality in the country.

In a congratulatory message to mark the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan that was signed by the President of the EHF, Mr. Gabriel Onoja, urged Nigerians to show love to their fellow brethren who might not be able to afford anything to celebrate with this period.

Onoja, in the statement, noted that Ramadan symbolised the almighty Allah’s way of teaching humanity to allow the lessons of the Holy Months to dwell in them through charity, compassion, love and works of mercy.

Onoja said that the message of sacrifice as preached by the Holy Prophet of Allah could be well fulfilled by providing for those who are in need and are hungry, adding that more blessings would be received from Allah by those who care for the widow and orphans.

He urged Nigerians to seek peace at all times with all men irrespective of religion, tribe and social status, and to promote tolerance, respect for all and exhibit discipline at all times to enable them benefit richly from the blessing of the Holy month of Ramadan.

Onoja said his foundation would continue to do what is needed to see that the poorest of the poor in Kogi State benefited from the foundation’s periodic interventions, while he wished Muslim a spirit filled Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

