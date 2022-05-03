Eid-el-Fitr: Jonathan, Emmanuel, Tambuwal, Fayemi Felicitate Muslims

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Governors of Akwa Ibom, Sokoto, and Ekiti States, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, Aminu Tambuwal and Kayode Fayemi respectively, have felicitated Muslims on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

Jonathan, in a statement, prayed for peace and hoped that the supplications of the Muslim faithful will be accepted for the good of our country.

“Congratulations to the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of Ramadan. “May all the supplications of our Muslim brothers and sisters be accepted and may the blessings of Ramadan abide with us all. May we experience peace, prosperity and joy in all spheres of life. Let us remember those in need as we celebrate and pray for the stability of our nation,” he said.

Similarly, Governor Emmanuel urged Muslims to reflect on the virtues of Ramadan for the well-being of the individual and the overall good of the society.

“The month of Ramadan is the month of forgiveness; we must learn to forgive and pursue peace with our fellow human beings. Ramadan preaches giving, especially from the rich to the poor. This promotes the idea of redistribution of wealth for a more equitable society.

“Ramadan is the month of holy living where the faithful run away from sin and live a life of piety and abstinence,” he said.

On his part, Tambuwal thanked Almighty Allah for seeing them through despite difficulties and hardship associated with the fasting.

“ I am indeed, elated to address you on this great and memorable occasion of the Eid-ell fitr Sallah Celebration, which marks the end of the obligatory fasting in the blessed month of Ramadan for the year 1443 AH,” he stated.

“We must thank Allah that despite the difficult weather and the attendant economic difficulty, coupled with the inflation that affects the prices of goods and services, we are, by God’s grace, able to see through the period. Certainly, our reward will come from Allah, Who does not require our worship for Himself but rather, so that it will benefit us here and in the hereafter,” he added.

He urged the Muslim Ummah to extend the discipline exhibited in the past few days by making sacrifices and depriving themselves of many lawful things in pursuit of greater advantages should be their signposts in their system dealings with their fellow country men and women.

In Ekiti State, Fayemi congratulated the Muslim Ummah for witnessing this year’s Eid el Fitri festival.

Describing Ramadan as an important pillar of Islam, the Fayemi said it was fulfilling for the Muslim faithful to participate in the exercise and see its end to celebrate the Eid el Fitri.

According to him, Eid el Fitri is the crowning of the blessings received during the Holy month which have drawn the faithful closer to the Almighty Allah.

He expressed the belief that the lessons taught by Ramadan and learnt during the Holy month by the faithful would continue to shape their daily lives for a better relationship with their Creator and fellow human beings.

Fayemi urged the Muslim Ummah to pray for peace, harmony and tranquility in the Land of Honour before, during and after the June 18 governorship election, stressing that God answers the prayers of the faithful.

He commended the Muslim Community in the state for being a pillar of support for his administration with their prayers and performance of their civic duties.

“Congratulations to the Muslim Ummah for the successful completion of the Ramadan fast. I wish you a Happy Mubarak.”

Meanwhile, Governor Emmanuel has said that all the lessons learnt during the Ramadan period are not expected to end with it but to form an integral part of our daily living.

“These are virtues beneficial to Muslims and non-Muslims alike”, he said.

Gov. Emmanuel then reiterated that our society will be a better place if we live our lives in accordance with the virtues preached at Ramadan.

“Problems of insecurity, the scourge of corruption and other social vices bedevilling our country will be a thing of the past if we imbibe the spirit of Ramadan.

“The spirit and letters of Ramadan will help build a just and fair society where human life is valued and where the rights of the weak are not trampled under foot by the strong.

“If we abide by the tenets of Ramadan, truth and justice will prevail in our polity, and bigotry of all hues will be eschewed by our people.”

Emmanuel then enjoined Muslims not to despair despite the harsh economic and social conditions of the moment but to continue to pray for God to intervene in the affairs of the country.

“ Keep hope alive. Help is on the way”, he added.

Meanwhile, Governor, Emmanuel has warned university students against engaging in cultism and other social vices capable of truncating their academic pursuit.

He gave the warning during the inauguration of Petroleum Oil and Gas Automation Training Laboratory of Ibom Metropolitan Polytechnic.

Governor Emmanuel had in 2020 signed an Executive Order proscribing cultism and other violent behaviours in the state.

The governor represented by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Idongesit Etiebet, urged the students to focus on their studies as they are expected to be part of those that will provide the manpower for industries in the state.

He also expressed satisfaction over the level of infrastructural development in the institution adding that the private polytechnic has lived up to expectations and charged the students to make good use of the facilities.

“Graduates from this polytechnic will be part of those that will provide the manpower for industries in the state, therefore, there is every need for you to study hard, shun cultism and other social vices capable of truncating your academic pursuit in the institution,”, the governor stressed.

The Rector of the polytechnic, Hon Nnamonso Akpabio, charged the students to conduct themselves well and make good use of the opportunity provided by the institution.

He reiterated that the Academic Board and Management under his watch will not tolerate cultism, examination malpractice, indecent dressing, stealing and insubordination.

Governor Emmanuel had at the weekend said the suffering of Nigerian workers would soon end.

In a message to celebrate May Day, the presidential hopeful had said: “Tell Nigerian workers, indeed all Nigerians, that help is on the way. I have been moved by the cries of our people to join the presidential race.

“My passion is to bring my capacity and capability to bear on the economic life of this country to turn around a comatose economy to the benefit of all Nigerians.

“I am trained. I am tested. I understand the economy. I know the various languages it responds to. My track record in both the private and public sector bears me out.

“I promise Nigerian workers that I as president of this great country will partner with them to turn the economy around.

“Under my administration, workers will get their due. They will occupy a prime place in my consideration of policies and programmes”

Gov. Udom then called on Nigerian workers to stop agonising and bemoaning their situation and circumstance but should henceforth organize behind a man who can turn poverty into prosperity and restore the country’s lost glory.

“I know what to do to arrest the slide in the value of the Naira, to escape the debt trap that is strangulating the economy, to create jobs, and bring about a vast improvement in the decrepit state of infrastructure within the shortest possible time.

“If only with the success I have recorded with Ibom Air, where the country as a whole has failed, you know I have capacity and capability.

“If only with the fact that Akwa Ibom now manufactures and exports syringes overseas, you know I have the capacity to stop Nigeria’s over-reliance on oil and diversify the economy.

“If only with the fact that little Akwa Ibom is second only to Lagos State in attracting Foreign Direct Investment, you know that I know how to attract investment into Nigeria.

“ Workers of Nigeria, stop agonizing! Organize and partner with a man who has the passion to make Nigeria great again.

“Udom Gabriel Emmanuel will wipe your tears.

“I wish you a happy workers day even as I extend my hand of fellowship to you.

“Grab it! And together we shall make Nigeria great again!

