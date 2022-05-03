2023: Peter Obi Pledges to Boost Food Exports, Tackle Poverty

Blessing Ibunge



Former Governor of Anambra State and Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi has declared that he would pull Nigerians out of poverty and make the country a food export machinery if elected into office in 2023.

Obi who spoke in Port Harcourt, yesterday, while addressing journalists after his consultation meeting with PDP delegates in Rivers state, stressed that he would end the era of ‘sharing formula’ and introduce ‘production formula.’

In addition, he said if he assumes office as the president in 2023, he would ensure human and environmental development, adding that his government would promote youth development.

Asked how he feels coming to Rivers state, knowing that the state Governor was also in the race, he said, “PDP is a family, I am here on the express permission of him (Wike).

“Apart from that he knows I am here, I did mention that I paid my respect to his infrastructural development and I went on to say what is wrong with this country.

“Just like I have said to PDP delegates all over Nigeria, what they have to do is to look at the way our country is today and ask which society do I want my children to live in, and how do we build a better place for them, before you elect people that are going to be your candidate.

“For me, what we urgently need in this country, is to pull our youths out of poverty. Start putting money into human infrastructure to develop the country.

“You cannot have a country where you are 158/162 (158 over 162), in human development index and you think you can develop, it is not going to work. So, we need to be pulled people out of poverty. We cannot allow our young people in their young age, with the resources of this nation to be living where they have no mean of livelihood.”

Also asked why he said the country has nothing left to share, Obi maintained that, “there is nothing left to share, nothing, anybody who is expecting any sharing forget it, it is finished, we are now borrowing money.

“That is why I said my basic function is to move the country from consumption to production, no more sharing formula I am going to put production formula in place.”

Speaking further on his area of focus, the Anambra Governor said, “We must feed ourselves, we have a lot of land all over Nigeria, like Niger State is 76.3 Square kilometers of land and they cannot feed themselves, they cannot feed Nigeria. Netherlands is 33,000 square meters and they did 123 billion food export, more than what we earn from oil.

“I am going to change everything we have here; we are going to be food export machinery. Port Harcourt for example has Onne Port, we have Aba, we have Nnewi, we are going to export everything, Nigeria is going to be an export country and never again a sharing country, sharing is finished, there is nothing to share again.” he reiterated.

Obi however, described the reception given him in Rivers as fantastic, warm and cordial.

Earlier, the state Chairman of PDP, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, described the Peter Obi as committed party members who has passion for development.

He noted that the state governor, Wike had announced that he would support whoever the party chooses at the primaries as candidate for the presidential election.

Akawor said: “While I am comfortable with you is that since you left the traditional party of Anambra, APGA, and join PDP, you have never abandoned the party. We know those once they are not favoured, they will move to other party.

“So, when we see people like you with this passion of development and interest in our party as one of us. And our governor, Nyesom Wike, recently told us that Peter Obi is one of us, receive him with two hands and I tell you, we are happy with you and wish you well as you go round the country.”

