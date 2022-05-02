Pay Our Salary Arrears, Ondo Workers Tell Akeredolu

Fidelis David in Akure

Workers in Ondo State under the umbrella of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress have called on the state governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) to pay its salary arrears from December 2021 till date.



They made the call yesterday, the 2022 workers’ day celebration, held at Akure.

The State Chairman,Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, Mrs Hellen Odofin said part of their demands included outstanding leave bonuses.



She said: ” I would like to, on behalf of all of us at TUC, applaud the Ondo State Government under the leadership of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on its giant strides towards good governance in the State. Efforts towards advancement of education, security and infrastructures are duly acknowledged. The government is also doing well in the timely promotion of workers in the state. We urge you to keep on with the good work.



“However, we would like to appeal to the government to do more in the following areas: Salary Payment: Payment of salary arrears from December 2021 till date including outstanding leave bonuses, should be given a serious thought, as every labourer deserves his wages.



“I want to draw the attention of government to the following shortfalls: Lack of utility vehicles for the headquarters and the field offices for monitoring and evaluation dilapidated structures of secondary schools, inadequate, and gross shortage of Teachers in our schools especially, the secondary schools.



“Delay in the payment of salary; arrears; delay in the release of Inspection votes; and unconducive working environment,” she added



On his part, the State Chairman of the NLC, Oluwole Sunday Adeleye said workers in the state were determined to continue the struggle through scientific and result oriented interrogation of government policies and actions using constructive engagement mechanisms as laid down by Labour conventions, treaties and legal instruments whenever the need arises.



Adeleye, represented by his Vice, Mr Victor Amoko said: “Our nation Nigeria is faced with terrible and heartrending issues ranging from banditry, kidnapping, ritual killing and the seemingly unending herdsmen attack on innocent citizens and massive destruction of farm lands.



“The sickening effect no doubt, has caused great fear, trepidation and hunger in the land as no one dare go to farm anymore. The fear of the herders now is the beginning of wisdom!



“To ensure Ondo State Workers are at peace in their respective domains, Labour as a progressive partner and concerned body recently supported our home made security arrangement, Amotekun Corps with 30 motorcycles for effective patrol and curbing of criminal activities in the 18 Local Government areas of the State.



” It was indeed novel and a clarion call to all well intentioned citizens of the State to make meaningful contributions in support of the Ondo State Security Trust Fund. No doubt, the security outfit has extremely done well beyond our collective imagination”.



He also called on the government to create room for useful and gainful employment for teeming youths, through agriculture, e-commerce and entrepreneurial opportunities.



In his address, Akeredolu, while appreciating the workers for their tireless support for his administration, also charged public servants to adopt a new attitude towards the business of governance by showing high sense of productiveness and creativity in carrying out their duties.

“I salute our workers’ resilience and commitment to service in spite of the obvious economic challenges confronting the country.



” I thank you for your support and show of understanding with our administration, I wish to say, with all sense of modesty that our government has been doing its best for the public service of Ondo State,” he added.



Akeredolu, represented by the state Commissioner for Finance, Mr Wale Akinterinwa, said his administration does not only believe in the welfare of the workers but has also demonstrated it, through the formulation and implementation of policies designed to improve their conditions of service.



He said: ” Since February 2017, when our administration came on board, we invested heavily In our human capital development. I can assert, with all sense of responsibility, that our career officers rank among the best trained anywhere in Nigeria.

“The facts speak for themselves. In spite of the daunting economic challenges, a good number of our workers have benefited from both overseas and local courses and we assure you that this would be a continuous exercise.



“Meanwhile, in our continued quest to reposition and strengthen the service for positive and progressive service delivery to the people of Ondo State, about 4,279 personnel had been recruited into various critical sectors of the Public Service from 2017 to date. Over 3,532 eligible workers of different categories have been slated for promotion this year 2022. We have also ensured the regular release of Vehicle and Housing Loans to deserving officers”, the governor stressed.

