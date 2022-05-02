Ojikutu Advises Presidential, Other Aspirants to Renounce Second Citizenship

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Nigeria’s first female elected deputy governor, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, has advised all presidential hopefuls, governorship aspirants and other aspirants in the nation’s political parties to renounce their second citizenship of another country before they can contest the next elections in the country.

Ojikutu, who is a former deputy governor of Lagos State said that, the advice became imperative so as to stop the situations where they will cart away the wealth of the nation and seek protection after sabotaging the country.

Speaking at the annual Ramadan lecture organised by a Kwara tabloid People Magazine held in Ilorin over the weekend, Ojikutu also identified insincerity among the leaders of the country as the bane of the nation’s growth.

She also added that, lack of love among the political stakeholders remain another challenge affecting the nation.

Ojikutu therefore, called on well-meaning Nigerians to embark on fervent prayers so as to save the nation from her present challenges.

Ojikutu said that the fervent prayers would also secure better future for the children of country and generations yet unborn.

Represented at the occasion by Hon. Abdul-Hameed Oladipupo Alli, the former deputy governor also called on Nigerians, especially workers, to use the workers day celebrations to observe fasting and prayer for the unity and peace of the country.

She also noted lack of fear of God in execution of all essential projects that will make life productive and bearable for the well meaning people of the country.

She said: “As a people, we have to identify what corruption is and call on God for help and the fight should be collective efforts of all and sundry. And I want to say that sincerity of leadership and followership in dealing with ourselves and the affairs of the nation will foster prosperity.”

