NLC Mourns 36 Workers Killed by Bandits in Kaduna

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC), Kaduna State Council, Ayuba Magaji, yesterday said that no fewer than 36 workers were killed as a result of the insecurity occasioned by banditry, kidnapping across the state.

Magaji ,who disclosed this while addressing workers at this year’s May Day celebration in Kaduna, also asked workers to pray for the repose of the souls of their departed colleagues.

The NLC boss also urged workers to ensure they obtained their voter cards to vote against politicians who would not protect their interests in the 2023 general elections.

This was just as he urged workers to take part in active politics instead of sitting on the fence before, during, and after the elections.

Magaji also described as “unacceptable”, the continued delay in the payment of salary of primary school teachers and health workers in the state.

He also expressed concern over the plight of the pensioners in the state particularly the delay in payment of their pension allowances and the extended verification and clearance.

While lauding the state government over the giant stride in infrastructural development in major cities in the state, the NLC chairman, however, noted that good governance was beyond infrastructural development.

