Nigeria Needs Leader of My Competence, Experience, Says Hayatu-Deen





Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

Financial expert and one of the presidential aspirants in the 2023 general election, Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has declared that Nigeria needs a leader of his competence and experience in order to return the country to glorious years.

HayatuDeen, who is aspiring for Nigeria’s presidency in 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated this in Jalingo yesterday during his visit to Taraba State to interact with presidential primary delegates.

This is coming as the state Governor, Darius Ishaku, endorsed the aspiration of HayatuDeen, saying he possesses the requisite experience and integrity to lead the country.

The former Managing Director of FSB Bank and Board room guru told the state delegates led by the state Chairman of the party, Col. Agbu Kefas (rtd), that he’s offering himself for service because he has all it takes to reverse the dwindling fortunes of the country.

According to him, “Nigeria is on the precipice, and it needs somebody of my competence and experience to return it to its glorious years. I’ve serve at the national and international levels, and I have all it takes to revamp the country’s economy.”

He noted that as someone who has resuscitated several moribund corporations, he has the capacity to resuscitate Nigeria and return it to the glorious era.

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion, Governor Ishaku commended HayatuDeen for offering himself to serve the country as president.

He assured the presidential aspirant of his support and that of the delegates from the state, saying he would have told HayatuDeen that he’s already the candidate of the party if the decision is solely vested on him and the delegates.

The governor said: “HayatuDeen is a man of character. At the moment, Nigeria needs two things which are security and the economy. The time has come to take a decision in this country.”

“I want to sincerely thank HayatuDeen who we grew up together with me as school mates for offering himself for service because Nigeria would not leave where it is now if courageous men like him don’t offer themselves for service. I therefore offer you to all the delegates for support.”

