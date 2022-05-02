Kogi Labour Tasks Govt to Model Secondary Schools, Recruit More Teachers





Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The organised Labour in Kogi State has urged the state government to model secondary schools and hospitals across the state, stating that educational system has collapsed because of lack of teachers and educational facilities.

The state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Onuh Edoka, made this call while speaking during the this year May Day celebration in Lokoja yesterday.

Edoka explained that majority of the schools are empty because in the last eight years, about 50 percent of the teachers have left the service or through the screening exercises, death or retirement.

“We are craving your indulgence to as a matter of urgency complete the recruitment of three thousand seven hundred teachers into the secondary schools sector which you have given approval in 2019 but was put on hold, as completing the exercise will no doubt boost employment, education and empowerment in the state,” he said.

On the issue of percentage payment to local government staff and primary school teachers in the state, the Labour noted that this has indeed crippled education at that level and bastardised local government system.

The organised labour leader, therefore, appealed for the restoration of full salary payment to the workers at that level to mitigate the effect of the hardship in this category.

On his own, the state Governor, Yahaya Bello said he was committed to the welfare of workers, noting that it has been his priority through prompt payment salary.

Bello, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs. Folaahade Arilke Ayoade, stated that Kogi State was in the forefront to implement new minimum wage.

He added that issue of percentage payment was as a result of shortfall in federal allocation, noting that he would pay full salary as soon as the situation improves.

