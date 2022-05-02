Iwobi Helps Keep Everton Survival Hope Alive with Win against Chelsea

Kunle Adewale with agency report

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, yesterday put in a brilliant display at left wingback to help Everton claim a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Chelsea at Goodison Park as the Toffees continued with their fight to stay alive in the English Premier League.

Burnley’s victory at Watford earlier in the day put the toffees in a precarious position.

Everton boss, Frank Lampard, kept his faith with Iwobi, giving the Nigerian star his sixth consecutive start.

As expected, the Blues were the dominant side, but they lacked bite in front of goal in the first half, as they failed to record a shot on goal.

However, Everton shocked the Central Londoners, as within a minute after the start of the second half, Richarlison struck. Demarai Gray capitalized on a mistake from the Chelsea defence and passed it to Richarlison, who promptly slotted the ball past Mendy to give the toffees a one-goal lead.

Iwobi was involved in the buildup to Everton’s goal as he delivered the throw-in that led to Richarlison’s opener.

After conceding, Chelsea increased their tempo, but Everton kept a stealth front, blocking everything the European Champions threw their way.

Iwobi was outstanding despite playing as a wing back and the former Arsenal man put in a brilliant shift.

Iwobi had three clearances, one interception, two tackles, and 47 touches to cap a brilliant afternoon at work.

Chelsea threw everything but Everton kept them out.

The victory for Everton means that they sit two points away from safety, with a game in hand.

RESULTS

*Premier League

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

Tottenham 3-1 Leicester

West Ham 1-2 Arsenal

*La Liga

Elche 1-1 Osasuna

Granada 1-1 Celta Vigo

Rayo 1-1 Sociedad

Barcelona 2-1 Mallorca

*Serie A

Juventus 2-1 Venezia

AC Milan 1-0 Fiorentina

Empoli 1-3 Torino

Udinese 1-2 Inter

Roma 0-0 Bologna

*NPFL MD 26

Dakkada 1-0 Plateau

Enyimba 3-0 Gombe

Tornadoes 2-1 K’Pillars

Katsina 1-0 Akwa Utd

Kwara Utd 2-1 Rivers Utd

MFM FC 0-0 Rangers

Heartland 2-1 Abia War’

Remo Stars 1-0 Wikki

Sunshine 0-0 Shooting

Lobi Stars 2-1 Nasarawa

