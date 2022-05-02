Fayemi: I’ve Disbursed N2.9bn Gratuity, N1.8bn Housing Loan to Workers

WORKERS’ DAY STORIES



Our Correspondents

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has disclosed that his administration, has disbursed over N1.8 billion as car and housing loans to civil servants, local government staff and teachers in the last four years as appreciation for their commitment and as a demonstration of government’s commitment to their welfare.



The governor, who also revealed that his administration, within the period has paid a total sum of N2.9 billion as gratuity to retired civil servants and local government staff, spoke yesterday during this year’s May Day Rally held at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, Ado Ekiti, the State capital.



Represented by the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, he, however, assured workers that his administration was working out modalities for the payment of one month salary arrears (owed by previous government) this month to commemorate the workers’ Day.

Obaseki Increases Minimum Wage to N40,000

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved N40,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the state, in commemoration of this year’s Workers’ Day.

The governor, who made the announcement while delivering his 2022 Workers’ Day speech, said his government would continue to prioritise the welfare of Edo workers, equipping them with the capacity and environment to deliver efficient and quality service to the people.



“As we all know, the minimum of N30,000 can barely sustain a family. It will be immoral and mindless of us to continue to pretend that we do not know that our workers are suffering. The government of Edo has now decided to review the minimum for Edo workers from N30,000 to N40,000 a month. Undoubtedly, Edo is the first state since the current outbreak of coronavirus to take this initiative,” he said.

Falana: Labour Should Mobilise Workers, Allies to Politics

Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, has called on civil servants and their counterparts in the private sector to get organised with other pro-labour, radical and human rights forces to contest political power with members of the ruling class.



Falana, in a statement titled: ‘Rights of Workers to Participate in politics’ to mark May Day celebration’, urged the labour movement to mobilise Nigerian workers and allies to embark on mass registration of the members of the Labour Party.



This, he said was necessary in view of “the undeniable fact that the members of the political class had virtually collapsed the neocolonial state through the implementation of anti-people’s political and economic programmes for the past 23 years”.

Ogun Pays N8.4bn Deductions, Loans

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, said his administration had paid the sum of N8.4 billion out of the N14.4 billion owed the state workers from May 2019 to March 2022 from deductions and loans just as efforts were on to settle the outstanding balance of N6billion.



The governor, who disclosed this during year’s Workers’ Day celebration held at the M.K.O Abiola Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, said the state government would look into the non-payment of leave allowances spanning seven years as well as issues surrounding Contributing Pension Law.



“Sincerely, we acknowledge your perseverance on the three critical issues that we have had to grapple with. The first is the global deductions, which are now 21 months arrears. From May 2019 to March 2022, total deductions and loans amounted to about N14.4b, out of which a total of N8.4b, had been paid by our administration to date, including regular payment of check-off dues, loans and shillings deductions,” he said.

PDP Salutes Workers’ Patriotism

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has lauded Nigerian Workers for their patriotism, patience and determination towards nation-building, “in spite of the asphyxiating environment under the vicious, rudderless, inhumane and corrupt All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration that has no regard for Nigerians and particularly the workers.”



The workers, the PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said were the real drivers of the national life, representing Nigeria’s resilient spirit and fight for survival in her resolve to move the nation forward despite the misrule of the APC.



“It is lamentable that the arrogance in failure and insensitivity of the APC government towards the welfare of workers continue to dislocate our social order and cripple our major productive sectors with grave negative ripple effect on millions of families and the nation at large,” the PDP said.

Inuwa: Workers’ Welfare Remains Our Priority

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Yahaya Inuwa, has felicitated with workers in the state as they joined their comrades the world over in celebrating the 2022 International Workers’ Day today.



The governor, in a goodwill message, described workers as partners in progress, assuring them that his administration would continue to sustain and deepen the existing friendly working environment and industrial harmony in the state, aimed at increasing productivity of the workforce in particular and improving good governance in general.



In a press release issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, the governor described as apt and timely, this year’s May Day theme: ‘Labour, Politics, and Quest for Good Governance and Development in Nigeria’.

TPAP-M: Workers’ Fighting Spirit is Heroism

The peoples alternative political movement (TPAP-M), a coalition of individuals and organisations committed to the emergence of a mass workers party and the socialist transformation of Nigeria, has said the fighting spirit of the average Nigerian worker was nothing short of heorism.

Felicitating with and extending its solidarity to the workers, the group further added was a principled quest for a more humane societal development and governance processes.



The group also commended the leadership of the trade union federations (the NLC & TUC)for the theme of this year’s Commemoration: “Labour, Politics, and the Quest for Good Governance and Development’.

FCT Assures Workers Abuja Light Rail Will Resume Service

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has assured residents of the FCT and workers of the resumption of the Abuja Light Rail operations that was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



He offered his felicitations to all workers in the FCT on the celebration of the 2022 Workers’ Day and congratulated the leadership as well as members of the Nigeria Labour Congress, the Trade Union Congress and all other employees across the Federal Capital Territory.



The minister, who said the on-going Greater Abuja Water Project would, on completion, improve water supply in the FCT, noted too that, the collective efforts of all the workers have over the years ensured the sustained development and growth of the FCT, making Abuja one of the most beautiful capital cities in Africa and the pride of every Nigerian.

In Lagos, Workers Endorse Sanwo-Olu for Second Term

Lagos State workers have unanimously endorsed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office. The Nigeria Labour Congress, Lagos chapter, gave the governor the assurance of their support in his quest to get the second term in office.



The Chairman of NLC in the State, Comrade Agnes Sessi, who addressed hundreds of workers yesterday to mark the May Day celebration, gave the assurance on behalf of the workers, saying, “This year’s workers’ day was a unique one as it coincided with Eid-el-Fitr celebration.



“We commend Mr Governor on minimum wage. Lagos was the first to implement minimum wage but the economic conditions have already eroded the euphoria of N30 or 35 thousand minimum wage. Transportation fares are skyrocketing, prices of food have increased, land lords have increased rents. We will like to have a parley with you on the ways to cushion the adverse effects of the economic situations who are unable to meet up with their daily obligations.”



Governor Sanwo-Olu during the event presented the title documents of a parcel of land of sufficient size in the Alausa Central Business District on which the NLC and TUC will build befitting Lagos State headquarters.



INEC Promises Workers Inclusive, Transparent Election



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has assured the nation that it would spare no effort in ensuring that elections conducted by the commission continue to get better, freer, fairer, more credible and more inclusive.



INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, made the pledge in a message released to celebrate Nigerian workers on the occasion of 2022 International Workers’ Day, on Sunday in Abuja.



Mr Yakubu said it was an established fact that Nigerian workers had contributed immensely and tirelessly to the country’s stability and economic development over the years in spite the myriad of challenges, adding that the commission appreciated the support and understanding it had received and continued to receive from workers as it implements reforms of the electoral system.

Diri Approves 100% Increase in Bayelsa Retirees’ Gratuity

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has approved additional N200 million for the payment of pensioners’ gratuity for the month of May. The governor gave the approval yesterday, at this year’s Workers’ Day celebration while responding to the demands of labour leadership in the state.



Diri assured retirees that N400 million would be made available this month to accommodate a sizeable number of pensioners in view of the backlog of arrears. He appreciated workers in the state for their support and the existing harmonious industrial relationship with his administration.



The governor also approved a number of the workers requests, which included implementation of the annual step increment as well as the release of funds for conduct of the 2022 promotion exercise for both the state and local government levels.

At the same time, Diri approved the financial implementation of 2021 promotion exercise for workers and directed the relevant government officials to negotiate with labour to come up with feasible recommendations as soon as possible.

Masari Expends N70.99bn on Pension, Gratuities

The Katsina State Government yesterday said it expended the sum of N70. 99 billion on the payment of pension and gratuities to state and local government retirees between 2015 to August 2018.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari disclosed this during the 2022 Mayday symposium, organised by the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other affiliated unions.



He said screening and verification exercise for both the state and local government senior citizens that retired between 2019 to 2020, was ongoing and the sum of N1.5 billion had been approved for their payment after the exercise.



Masari, represented by his Special Adviser on Labour Matters, Tanimu Lawal Saulawa, said he had also approved the recruitment of 5,461 staff across all sectors to replace those who left the state civil service. The governor added that the approval for the replacement of 1,000 teachers under the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and 200 staff under the state judiciary had also been granted.



He explained that 217 state indigenes would also be recruited under the primary healthcare development agency (PHCA) to effectively manage primary healthcare centers across the state for sustainable healthcare delivery.

He reiterated that the state government had also spent N473,660,113.03 on long and short-term training and retraining of civil servants for effective and efficient service delivery in the state.



He assured the state workforce of his administration’s readiness to inject more funds into payments of retirement benefits in order to compensate those who put in their youthful years for the development of the state.

Masari, however, donated the sum of N10 million to the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress for the completion of phase one of its ongoing secretariat in the state.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

