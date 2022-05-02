2023: Uchechukwu Ogah Joins Abia Gubernatorial Race

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah has declared his intention to run for the Office of Governor of Abia State on the

Platform of the All-Progressives Congress (APC).

He said his intention is to deliver Abia and Abians from the dearth of infrastructural and human development and take Abia from “as it is” to “as it ought to be”.

Dr Ogah made the declaration of his interest to be the next Governor of Abia State come May 29th 2023, during the weekend at the APC State Secretariat, Umuahia, Abia State.

He further noted that his decision to contest to serve as Governor was hinged on his love for Abia State and his firm commitment to achieve a vision of Rapid

Transformation of Abia. Adding that, “his experiences, together with successes both in the Private and Public Sectors, as well as being the largest employer of labour in Abia State, after the state government, has equipped him to better serve the state as Governor.”

The Minister stated that as an entrepreneur, he braved the odds and sited one of the Eastern biggest Industrial clusters called MASTERS INDUSTRIAL CITY in his hometown, Onuaku, Uturu, for job openings and wealth creation for his people as well as Masters Energy Agricultural City (MEAC) in Abia State: hectares of land acquired for massive agricultural development in line with Federal Government’s Transformational Agenda.

According to him, “This huge multi -dimensional project is an all-integrative agro-allied venture that provides jobs, foreign exchange, knowledge transfer, investment opportunities and food security in Abia State, all geared towards provision of employment opportunities, wealth creation, economic and social boost to the state economy and lots more. In his words “either as an entrepreneur or a public official, I create employment”

Ogah noted that when elected as Governor, his administration would be based on two cardinal capitals: Faith-Based Pillar and Social Transformation Pillar. On Faith-Based Pillar, he revealed that his administration will be rooted in

accountability to God. His words “I have lived a life of the fear of God and I plan to bring it on board to

reset a new value orientation for governance, anchored on Excellence, Professionalism and Ethics.

Continuing, he disclosed that as Governor, and under the Social Transformation Pillar, the government will provide “a Hi-5” Public Policy drive of: Economic and Infrastructural Development, that would help to re-invent the era when the Eastern region dominated central African Markets because of the commercial city of Aba and spicing it up with sprawling industrial clusters across Abia State, thereby creating enough jobs for the people, ensure massive critical infrastructural

development as well as a sustainable and environmentally friendly smart cities and villages in line with the original masterplan; Agricultural and Rural Development. He stated that his government will revive several moribund farm settlements in Abia State as a step towards re-enacting agricultural revolution that will guarantee food sufficiency, creation of labour, export of agricultural produce and earning of forex to further boost internally generated revenue for the benefit of Abians.

The minister further said when given the mantle to Govern Abia State, his administration will provide qualitative healthcare delivery, stating that there is urgent need to revamp the health-care system in Abia State through the provision of functional, staffed and motivated health-

care facilities across State.

He noted that his government

will see to the reduction of maternal and child mortality rate; Under the Educational Transformation Scheme, revealing that the education system will revolve around

Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), constant revision and updating of curricular, motivation and prompt payment of teachers salaries and allowances.

Speaking further, on Security Reform and Crime Control, the Minister assured of the use of technology to fight crime and ensure security of lives and properties in

Abia. His words. “our government shall partner with security agencies for optimal delivery of security of lives and properties. Security vote shall be strictly utilized for what it is meant for. Our socio-economic programmes in agriculture, skill acquisition schemes and entrepreneurial endeavours shall be effectively deployed to engage our idle youths towards sustenance of peace and security in Abia State. Abia shall be the safest place to live and work in as well as the most secured investors’ haven in Nigeria”.

He noted that standing on this two cardinal capitals, as Governor, Abians will see for the first time, visible changes within his first 100 days in office. He said “We shall re-invent a government of human face, even as our policies and programmes

shall be pro-people all through. The welfare of the people shall be accorded priority.”

