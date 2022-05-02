2023: I’ll Reclaim Ebonyi Back to PDP, Says Senator Igwe-Nwagu

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

A governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Senator Paulinus Igwe Nwagu, had assured the people of the state that if given the ticket of the party, he would wrest power back from the All Progressives Congress (APC) back to the PDP.

The senator, who declared his ambition to contest the governorship of the state, noted that he has the capacity to withstand and defeat the ruling party in the state.

He explained that he joined the gubernatorial race because of his desire to rescue the state and restore its dignity as the ‘Salt of the Nation’.

Nwagu promised to reform the state civil service, revive the economy and also ensure massive empowerment of Ebonyi people if elected governor in 2023.

According to him, “One of my priorities as your governor if elected, is to reform the civil service. As the engine room of the government, the administration of the civil service will be structured to the target of international laws. Salaries, pensions and gratuities will be given a first line charge. Nobody will again shortchange those qualified for promotion and leave allowances. Every civil servant will get what is due to him/her because wages is the reward of a labourer. I did it as a local government chairman, which earned me ‘Enyiwauzor I of Ebonyi State’ by NULGE.”

He appealed to delegates of the PDP to nominate him to fly the flag of the party and win the governorship election in 2023.

