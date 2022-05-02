2023 Delta Central: Dafinone Seeks to Replace Omo-Agege in Senate





Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group (MANEG), Okakuro Ede Dafinone, has joined the league of those seeking to represent the Urhobo nation in the Senate.

The district is currently being represented by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, whom Dafinone said had in just seven years restored Urhobo greatness and improve the condition of living in Delta Central senatorial district.

In his declaration last Saturday in Ughelli, Delta State, Dafinone, a member of the board of NEXIM Bank, eulogised Omo-Agege for his good work at the Senate, noting that he was running to sustain, consolidate and build on the good work of the deputy Senate president for the people of Delta Central senatorial district and the Urhobo nation.

Giving graphic details of why he is offering himself as replacement for the deputy Senate president in 2023, Dafinone said: “My dear compatriots, in 2015, when we needed a strong voice at the national level to reposition the Urhobo nation, after years of declining influence and standing in the politics of our country, we sent Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the Obarisi of Urhoboland, to the Senate to represent us.

“In just seven years in the Senate, Omo-Agege pursued his vision to restore Urhobo greatness and improve the lives of all Delta Central senatorial district residents with a sense of urgency, and he did the hard work to make that vision a reality.

“He offered us effective and quality representation in the hallowed chambers of the Nigerian Senate and raised the bar on legislative representation to a new level.”

Dafinone noted that the gains of the last seven years were great and visible to all in terms of projects, sound legislations and empowerment of the Urhobo, adding that “these are legacy achievements that will transform Urbobo land for many years to come.

“These accomplishments which demonstrated that doing good work matters, have laid a solid foundation for our future. Now we must build on and improve on that foundation, as Omo-Agege seeks the office of Governor of Delta State to implement a pan-Delta EDGE agenda to build a new Delta for the good of all Deltans.”

After consulting with family, party leaders, critical stakeholders in Urhoboland and associates, Dafinone said he has purchased the Expression of Interest and nomination forms for the Senate on the platform of the APC to serve the people of Delta Central senatorial district and the Urhobo nation in the 10th Senate.

“So, my dear party men and women, most especially the delegates to our forthcoming primary, give me your support, give me your votes, and together, we will keep Urhobo great.”

