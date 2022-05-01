Sultan Declares Monday as Eid-el-Fitr



Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared Monday as the day for the celebration of Eid-el Fitr.



The Sultan made the declaration in a statement issued yesterday by the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Junaidu.



He said the Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee did not receive any report from various Moon sighting committees across the country confirming the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal 1443AH, on Saturday, April 30, 2022, which was the 29th day of Ramadan 1443AH.



“Therefore, Sunday, May 1, 2022, is the 30th day of the month of Ramadan 1443AH.

“The Sultan has accepted the report and accordingly declared Monday, May 2, 2022, as the first day of Shawwal 1443AH, Day of Eid-el-Fitr,” he said.



The Sultan felicitated with Nigerian Muslim Ummah and wished them Allah’s guidance and blessings.

He urged the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the country while wishing all Nigerians happy Eid-el-Fitr.



Sighting of the new moon signified the first day of Shawwal in which the Muslim Ummah celebrate Sallah and end the compulsory fasting of Ramadan.



Also, the Secretary of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), Mallam Yahaya Muhammad Boyi, said in a terse statement last night, that: “The Sultanate Council, Sokoto, has declared Monday 2/5/2022 as the first day of Shawwal 1443 AH.”



The development comes after Haramain Sharifain, an Islamic news agency in Saudi Arabia, declared that the crescent moon was not seen on Saturday, and consequently, Monday will be the day of Eid-el- Fitr.



The Director of Administration of the NSCIA, Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu, had in a statement on Friday, urged Muslims across the country to look for the new moon of Shawwal yesterday.



This year’s Ramadan also continues today in Saudi Arabia and some other countries across the world.

The Saudi Press Agency quoted Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court as saying that the Shawwal crescent was not sighted yesterday and thus, Ramadan would continue today.



The oil-rich kingdom also announced yesterday that Muslims in the country would celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr on Monday.



“Monday… is the first day of the blessed Eid al-Fitr for this year,” with Sunday the last day of Ramadan, the official Saudi Press Agency said, citing a royal court statement.



The UAE, Qatar, Iraq, Kuwait and Bahrain, among others, also said that the first day of Eid-el-Fitr would be on Monday, May 2.



The sighting of the crescent moon yesterday would have marked the end of Ramadan and the start of the next month of Shawwal today.

