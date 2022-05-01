Moses Simon, Osimhen, Chukwueze on Scorer’s Sheet as City Extend Lead

Super Eagles winger, Simon Moses was at his best mettle as he bagged a brace in Nantes’ 2-2 draw against Lens in Saturday’s Ligue 1 game.

The Nigerian international, who was making his 28th appearance in the colours of Nantes, has scored four goals and had eight assists.

The Super Eagles star grabbed the opening goal in the 8th minute before netting his brace in the 32nd minute with a great finish.

He was however, substituted in the 70th minute for Coulibaly after a decent performance.

Elsewhere in Italy, Victor Osimhen was on the scorer’s sheet as Napoli defeated Sassuolo 6-1 to maintain hold on the third spot of the Serie A.

In Spain, Samuel Chukwueze’s 47th minute strike was not enough to earn Villarreal a share of the booty as Deportivo picked all three points with the 2-1 victory.

In England, Manchester City produced the perfect response to Premier League title rivals Liverpool by outclassing Leeds United 4-0 to regain top spot.

City needed the win after Liverpool had overtaken them earlier in the day with 1-0 victory at Newcastle- and they produced a highly impressive display in Elland Road’s hothouse that also prolonged the relegation worries for Jesse Marsch’s side.

The reigning Premier League champions went ahead in the 13th minute when Rodri glanced home Phil Foden’s free-kick and while Leeds were spirited, they barely tested visiting keeper Ederson until the game was lost.

