Gbenga Power lauds Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for Relief Fund Intervention

Igbaja Rainstorm Washout

An Aspirant to the Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun House of Representatives Constituency slot on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Chairman of the Gbenga Power Foundation, Hon Gbenga Oyekunle Power, has lauded the Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq Government for its donation to the victims of the rainstorm which wrecked havoc in Igbaja, Ifelodun LGA of Kwara State early last month.

The rainstorm had destroyed over 100 buildings, causing loss of valuable assets to many victims, including education institutions.

In order to ameliorate the suffering of the victims and to bring relief to them, the Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq Government had, last week, approved the donation of N10 Million for the rehabilitation of the damaged buildings.

In his reaction to the gesture, Hon Gbenga Oyekunle Power commended the government’s timely and decisive intervention, describing it as “a welcome gesture that our people truly appreciate.”

Hon Gbenga Power, who also visited victims of the rainstorm disaster April 19 and donated to the relief fund, urged other public spirited individuals to generously donate to the victims as government alone cannot shoulder all the burden.

Said the philantropist: “We need to commend the Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for this gesture. With shrinking allocation from the federation account, ever increasing salary and pensions bills, and given that expenditure such as this is never budgeted for, the Governor deserves to be commended for bringing succor to the victims of the rainstorm. Our people are indeed grateful to him.”

The rainstorm had destroyed many buildings in ECWA Secondary School, Igbaja many private residences and worship centres. Electric poles were also destroyed, plunging the community into darkness.

With the government’s latest intervention and other similar gestures, much relief is expected to come the way of victims who have continued to plead for assistance to ameliorate their situation.

