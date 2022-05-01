Bayelsa Police Arrest Three Suspected Kidnappers

Olusegun Samuel

The operatives of Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested three suspected kidnappers at their hideout in Biogbolo, a suburb of he state capital, Yenagoa

The suspected kidnappers, according to the police command, were nabbed with life ammunition and a suspected stolen vehicle.

This was contained in a statement the command’s spokesman, Asinim Butswat issued yesterday confirming the arrest of the suspected kidnappers.

In its statement, the command said the suspects were apprehended by operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit of the state command following a tip-off.

The command explained that items recovered from the three suspects include one .9mm ammunition, a red Toyota Camry with mutilated plate number and one million naira cash.

The statement read in part: “The suspects – Emmanuel Ebisco ‘m’ 38 years, Williams Zikena ‘m’ 39 years, Ekparola Okumo ‘m’ 35 years, were arrested at their hideout at Biogbolo community, Yenagoa, following a tip-off that they wanted to procure an AK 47 Rifle to carry out a Kidnap.

“The suspects have volunteered useful information and are assisting the Police in its investigation. They will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation,” the command said in its statement.

