Genevieve’s ‘Sharon Stone’ Makes Cameo in US Show

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Nollywood’s all-time poster girl, Genevieve Nnaji is a force to be reckoned with. As such, it’s certainly not out of place to say that the Nigerian star and film producer is Nollywood’s greatest export. Across the course of her career—which spans over 20 years – Nnaji has played just about every role you can think of. And these roles continue to get accolades.

In one of her career defining roles as Sharon Stone, also the title of the movie which was released in 2002, the superstar actress plays the eponymous character, a manipulative young woman who is hell-bent on destroying people’s hearts for the sheer joy of it. In a new development, a clip from the blockbuster ‘Sharon Stone’ was featured in the most recent episode six of season three of US show ‘Atlanta’, which started making the rounds on social media.

‘Sharon Stone’ will be the first time a Nollywood cameo is included in the US show created by Donald Glover with Brian Tyree Henry and Zazie Beets as supporting actors. The comedy series centers on college dropout and music manager Earnest “Earn” Marks (Glover) and rapper Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) as they navigate a strange, seemingly otherworldly version of the Atlanta rap scene.

It also stars Lakeith Stanfield. As a part of the series ‘Atlanta,’ the Nollywood film was playing in a Nigerian restaurant where Lakeith Stanfield’s character is eating in the viral video. He then makes a remark on the film’s title and mentions that it will be followed by a sequel. Emeka Enyiocha, Steph-Nora Okere, Brian Lawson, Kunle Coker, and Peter Bunor also starred in the successful film.

As a flirtatious woman, Nnaji is a conniving young beauty who thinks she is too pretty for one man. At the peak of her shenanigans, Sharon was engaged to three men at once: a young boy, Dallas; a military man, Tony; and a middle-aged man named Uche. The day came when she had to decide which one of her boyfriends she would spend her birthday with.

Tony was the lucky guy so Sharon picked a fight with Dallas in order to keep him at bay. But Dallas smelled a rat and when he later demanded to know her whereabouts it turned into a huge fight. Dallas was arrested and days later Sharon suffered remorse and hoped Tony could use his influence to help get him out of jail.

The situation came to a head when Tony wanted to hear Uche’s side of the story and the two men came face to face to talk. Uche and Tony soon discovered that not only were they both engaged to Sharon but the imprisoned Dallas was her fiancé as well. They couldn’t believe that the same woman duped them and they put their heads together to plot revenge.

Part two of the Adim Williams directed story opened up to Sharon’s new life as a born-again Christian but her discovery of hypocrisy in the church led her back to her old ways. She then met Teddy (Jim Iyke) and finally life seemed to be on the right path. Teddy was young, cool, and streetwise and the two hit it off instantly.

