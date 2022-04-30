Bamidele Joins Senatorial Race, Says Reelection Bid for Service, Consolidation

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti





Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, has procured the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination form to return to the Senate representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District.

Bamidele disclosed that the intention behind his second term bid was to further consolidate democracy dividends and attract more benefits to his constituents as an influential ranking Senator.

He said this in a statement made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, after obtaining the nomination and expression of interest forms in Abuja.

The federal Lawmaker posited that his first term in the Red Chamber was characterised by sponsorship of several bills and motions for the advancement of Ekiti Central and Nigeria at large, vowing to further bring his wealth of experience to facilitate robust lawmaking that will transform the country’s economic hemisphere if reelected.

He said, “I have decided to again offer myself for service by procuring the Senatorial form in order to ensure more dividends of democracy for the people in Ekiti Central and enhance good governance in Nigeria.

“Within a spate of three years I have been in the saddle, the Ekiti Central and Nigeria have benefited from numerous bills and motions that I sponsored and I am ready to do more for my people if accorded an extended mandate to serve.

“I, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele says with all sense of candour and responsibility that this ambition is without personal aggrandizement and any ulterior motive, but it is all about service to the people of Ekiti Central and Nigeria at large.”

Cataloguing his achievements as a Senator, Bamidele said he was instrumental to the sponsorship of a bill for the Establishment of the Federal University of Medical and Environmental Sciences in Ekiti and the already assented Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Establishment Act Amendment Bill of 2021, seeking to strengthen and extend the life of AMCON.

“In various capacities as Chairman of the Senate Committees on Judiciary, INEC and Downstream Petroleum, I played a leading role in the passage of the new Electoral Bill and the Petroleum Industry Bill, all of which have been assented to by President Buhari and already having positive impact on the nation’s polity and economy.”

Justifying why the second term is plausible, Bamidele said: “With my partnership with SMEDAN and federal government institutions like the School of Fishery and Oceanography in Lagos, I have trained over 4,500 persons and granted them financial benefits to establish a small and medium scale enterprises to confront poverty and unemployment.

“Besides these, I have also distributed materials to over 200 physically challenged in the five local governments in the district, among other landmark accomplishments we have garnered in three years.”

