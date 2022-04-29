Urban Movie ‘In Circles’ Highlights Rise in Domestic Violence,

– Set For The Cinemas April 29th

Mary Nnah

All for the unveiling of the new blockbuster film produced by OJis Films. The film is set to give movie goers value for their money, titled; ‘In Circles’… Break Loose”, the long awaited urban adventure movie, explores the various relationships crisis shared among family members.

Premiered to a select audience at the beautifully decorated grounds of the FilmHouse Viva Cinema, Ikeja, “In Circles”, is set for its cinema release on Friday, April 29th, 2022, nationwide.

Shot in Lagos and London, In Circle, a gripping tale of turbulence in marriage, bond shared, and family joint businesses, revolves around the lives of three friends as they navigate society’s suffocating boots and the turbulence syndrome.

It’s a family related movie that talks about three friends who are having issues and their marriage and how they handle the situation.

In Circles is a family drama movie centered on the lives of 3 best friends who are all married with different issues. The movie also carefully highlights some issues faced in jointly owned businesses as we see the TNT Empire gets grounded due to Tony’s pompousness.

But despite all we are going through in the family circle, people tend to cover things up. Every one hides their challenge yet the issues linger, so the movie x-ray the martial turbulence and how we tackle the problem. It is basically a family story that redefined what a typical family joint businesses where people can compromise. It is entertaining and relatable stories. People can relate to it and help our society.

Tired of being looked down upon, they embark on a relentless quest for the high life, chasing easy money, fast cars, and fame; willing to do whatever it takes no matter what it costs them.

The movie features some of the popular names in Nollywood including , Bimbo Ademoye, Seun Akindele, Uzor Arukwe, Gloria Young, Biodun Okeowo, Kehinde Olorunyomi, Saeed Mohammed, Gregory Ojefua ,Child Actor Nino Idibia and others.

“In Circle” was directed by Ojie Asuelime, from a script written by Florence Aigbe and produced by Ojie Asuelime and Florence Aigbe.

The movie screening segment began with opening remarks from Ojis Media Limited Ojie Asuelime who welcomed everyone and appreciated the effort of the cast, crew, and partners.

The exclusive premiere had in attendance cast members of the movie; alongside celebrities and public figures.

As the movie screened to the anticipating audience, there was no mistake that this was an instant hit.

“This movie is our heightened reality, I was transfixed. My popcorn fell, I did not look at it” an excited lady enthused after the screening. “This movie will give you a message that will hit you hard! The acting from everyone was stellar, the plot and storyline were very convincing. I feel that all especially married couple needs to see this film.”

Co-producer of the movie, Florence Aigbe, who played the role of a wife – Akinlolu Arowolo’s wife, was faced so many things in her abusive marriage. Her husband beat her at the slightest provocation. She couldn’t leave the marriage at first because of the fear of what people will say about them, the fear of being rejected by family and friends, and a fear of not finding love again. She later left and travelled out of the country without informing anyone. Her mother accused Akin of killing her daughter and promised to sue him to court.

Speaking of the movie, she said “It is a fantastic movie; I was impressed when I saw the calibre of people on the set of the movie, and even the types of equipment were top notch.

The screening ended with a loud ovation as the cast and crew came on stage for the curtain call. The Director of the Film, Oji Asuelime Ojie used the opportunity to express his profound gratitude to Ojis Media team for entrusting him with the responsibility of delivering what is a landmark project in his career. While there’s been a lot of talk and awareness before now, the premiere marked the 2nd public appearance as the first time it movie was aired in public, was in London taking a great stand against on resolving family crisis.

