Strengthening Naval Civil-Military Relationship through Music

Uzoma Mba

To strengthen its civil-military relationship, the Nigerian Navy Music School (NNMS), Ota, Ogun State, recently held its community spellbound with its musical variety show.

The show, which is in its fifth run,

was for the first time, held outside the school’s premises to allow civilians in and out of the host community to enjoy the musical display from the military band.

Held at the Olota of Ota’s Palace, the navy band alternated between solo presentations, duet, group and instrumental performances as well as violin, juju and highlife showcase to the delight of the cheering crowd, guests and royal family.

Speaking at the event, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, said taking the variety show outside of the barrack was a way of showcasing the navy’s soft power to the people.

The CNS who was represented by by Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), Rear Admiral Monday Unurhiere, thanked the people of Ota for the love and support shown to the NN for over 30 years.

He assured them that the navy was ever ready to work with everyone towards deepening existing or fostering new relationships for the good of humanity, adding that he believes civil-military relations would provide the umbrella for the attainment of such goals.

On the musical show, Gambo said the decision to hold it in a less regimented location was to encourage greater participation that would also benefit the civil populace.

He said: “In the past two hours or more, we have witnessed what the navy band is capable of offering in terms of entertainment and recreation. Various musical performances were beautifully displayed.

“The show was spiced with instrument as well as our own juju and highlife music. The showcase of vocal and instrumental talents of the NN testifies to the blessedness and creativity of Nigerians.

“We have also seen that not only does the military band provide music throughout the spectrum of military operations to instil in our personnel the will to fight and win; it also fosters support for our citizens and can inherently promote our national interest at home and abroad.”

Noting the importance of music, Oba Adeyemi Abdulkabir Obalanlege said it relieves stress and reduces the risk of stroke, hypertension.

“I listen to music a lot especially when I have so much to think about. As Oba, people must look for you in the afternoon. But honestly, if you want to hold your domain together, you have to prostrate at night because we have different forces.

“For you to lead, you must have a lot of patience. If the only positive thing about music is relieving stress, it must have helped a lot of people from developing hypertension, stroke and the likes. .

“So, the NNMS I want to thank you very much and I want to assure you of our cooperation. We have been cooperating with you, supporting you and I also want to assure you that we will do everything possible to continue to bring about that cordial relationship between our community and the navy.”

In his welcome remarks, NN’s acting Director of Music, Commander Olalekan Abiodun, said the event was unique because the Naval Headquarters thought it wise to bring it to the door step of the host community, thanking the people for their support over the years.

“This event was conceived in line with the Chief of the Naval Staff Strategic Directive at enhancing civil-military relationship with our host community and positioning the Nigerian Navy Band in fulfillment of her roles to project Nigerian Navy soft power.

“The reason for our gathering today is to have fun and enjoy the beautiful performances of the Nigerian Navy Band as we reflect on the significance of the season. I employ you all to please feel at home and have a wonderful time.”

The Nigerian Navy School of Music (NNSM) Ota started with a humble beginning from NNS QUORRA Apapa in 1987 and moved to the then Barrack Maintenance Unit, Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos.

After a brief stay at Navy Town it was moved to its present location at Ota in Ogun State on August 1,1991.

Since its relocation to Ota in Ogun State the school has trained over 4,000 band personnel on both professional and specialised courses.

