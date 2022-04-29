Police Arrest 50 Criminal Suspects in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested a total number of 50 criminal suspects across the state in recent times.

The State Commissioners of Police, Mr. Adesina Soyemi, disclosed this at a press briefing at the state police command headquarters in Lafia, when parading the suspected criminals.

Soyemi gave a breakdown of the suspected criminals arrested to include 12 suspected kidnappers, 22 homicide suspects, 11 cultist suspects and five other suspects for other sundry criminal offences.

He, however, said that two firearms and two live ammunitions were equally recovered by the police command during the operations.

According to him, “on April 13, 2022, at about 14.15 hours, a complaint lodged by one Dimka Sarki that on April 8, 2022, his daughter was lured by one Bako Anjeh of Angam village, in Akun Development Area of Nasarawa Eggon, to his room and tried to have unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“When she refused, he (Dimka Sarki) forcefully gave her pesticide (Gramazole); a chemical substance used in killing grasses to drink which made her weak then proceeded and had carnal knowledge of her.

“Upon receipt of the complaints, police operatives attached to Akwanga Area Command swiftly moved to the place and got the suspect (Dimka Sarki) arrested.”

However, Soyemi disclosed that the victim was taken to Ola Hospital, Akwanga for medical treatment where her statement was taken before she later died on April 19, 2022, at the same hospital and the corpse was deposited there for post mortem examination.

He added that 21 suspects were also arrested for actively participating in the lynching to death of a National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) personnel, Mr. Paul Okon Anwana, in Karu Local Goverment Area of the state on April 18, 2022.

